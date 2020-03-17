Preferred Bank Stocks Are Yielding 6% After a Market Selloff

The rout in the stock market is hitting preferred issues as well. Many bank preferred stocks are now yielding 6%.

Many preferred bank issues are yielding around 6% following a sharp market selloff on Monday.

The $13 billion iShares Preferred & Income Securities exchange-traded fund (ticker: PFF) fell 10% Monday, to $30.14, lifting its yield to 6.3%. The ETF was off 10 cents in early trading Tuesday, to $30.04.

Preferred yields are up about a percentage point in the past week as shares of financial companies, the leading preferred issuers, have been hit hard.

Wells Fargo’s 4.75% preferred Z (WFC Pr Z) finished Monday at $20.05 for a yield of 6%, and was up 50 cents Tuesday, to $20.55. It traded at around $24 a week ago.

AT&T’s 4.75% C preferred issue (T PR C) ended Monday at $19.60 for a yield of 6.05%. It’s up 60 cents Tuesday, at $20.20, but down from $24 a week ago. MetLife’s series F issue (MET pr F) was trading Tuesday at around $20.65, for a yield of 5.75%. Brighthouse Financial’s 6.6% preferred issue (BHFAP) was up nearly $2 Tuesday, to $23.50, and yields 7%.

The preferred market, like the corporate bond market, has decoupled from the Treasury market as investors worry about the health of corporations and financial companies in particular.

Investors can take comfort that preferred stock is senior to common shares and companies are loath to eliminate preferred dividends.

There could be more volatility ahead for the normally calm preferred stock sector, as the market reacts to news about the economy and the financial services industry.

