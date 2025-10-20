PREFERRED BANK Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $35.93 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $33.38 million, or $2.46 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $71.31 million from $68.84 million last year.

PREFERRED BANK earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

