Preferred Bank reports Q3 EPS $2.46, consensus $2.37

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report our third quarter 2024 net income was $33.4 million or $2.46 a share. Highlights of the quarter include the successful reduction of $21.2 million in non-performing loans, with no charge-offs. Interest recovery related to this was $800,000. Criticized loans, however, have increased but we believe it may be temporary in nature. Separately, the OREO property is currently in escrow, scheduled to close later this month. The valuation allowance we recorded of $1.7 million is included in the quarter’s non-interest expense.”

