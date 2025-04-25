Preferred Bank Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $30 Million Net Income

Preferred Bank reports Q1 2025 net income of $30 million, reflecting decreased interest income and stable deposit growth.

Preferred Bank reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $30 million or $2.23 per diluted share, which reflects a slight decline from the previous quarter and a year-over-year decrease influenced by lower net interest income. Specific challenges included a $2.8 million reduction in interest income due to loans entering nonaccrual status and a $208,000 interest reversal tied to property damage from a fire. The bank's net interest income stood at $62.7 million, down from $69.2 million the previous quarter. However, noninterest income increased to $4 million, and total deposits rose by $155.9 million, indicating positive growth despite ongoing uncertainties related to import tariffs affecting loan demand. The bank's asset quality appeared stable, with significant management confidence that no losses would stem from the higher criticized loans, while the provision for credit losses was reduced to $700,000.

Potential Positives

Preferred Bank reported net income of $30 million or $2.23 per diluted share for Q1 2025, indicating solid earnings performance despite challenges.

Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, demonstrating strong customer confidence and bank growth.

Noninterest income rose to $4 million, up significantly from both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year, highlighting improved revenue streams outside of interest income.

Total criticized loans decreased from $158.2 million to $129.2 million, reflecting effective credit management and an improvement in asset quality.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by $3.4 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven primarily by a significant decrease in net interest income.

The net interest margin fell to 3.75%, down from 4.06% in the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in generating income from assets.

The bank reported significant nonaccrual loans totaling $78.9 million, including two loans that are in financial distress, which may indicate a deterioration in asset quality.

FAQ

What were Preferred Bank's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Preferred Bank reported a net income of $30.0 million, or $2.23 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

Why did Preferred Bank experience a decrease in net interest income?

The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to reversals related to nonaccrual loans and lower overall interest rates.

How did total deposits change during the first quarter of 2025?

Total deposits increased by $155.9 million, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter, reaching $6.07 billion.

What trends were observed in noninterest income for Q1 2025?

Noninterest income rose to $4.0 million, an increase of $361,000 over the prior quarter and $933,000 year-over-year.

What significant challenges does Preferred Bank anticipate impacting loan demand?

The uncertainty surrounding import tariff policies may negatively affect expectations for loan demand in the near future.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC)



, one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $30.0 million or $2.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a small decrease in net income of $197,000 from the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.4 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both periods was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income. In the first quarter of 2025, the incremental impact to interest income from loans placed on nonaccrual status was approximately $2.8 million. In addition, a property securing one of our loans was damaged in the Palisades fire in January and as a result, the Bank has reversed out the $208,000 interest receivable on this loan although we expect to recoup this amount after the property is sold. In addition to a lowering of overall interest rates, these were the main factors in the decrease in net interest income.





Net interest income was $62.7 million, a decrease of $6.5 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $5.8 million compared to the same quarter last year. Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase of $361,000 over the prior quarter and an increase of $933,000 over the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense was $23.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $3.3 million over the same quarter last year.







Highlights for the Quarter:









Return on average assets was 1.76%



Return on average assets was 1.76%



Return on beginning equity of 15.96%



Return on beginning equity of 15.96%



Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, linked quarter



Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, linked quarter



Efficiency ratio was 35.1%







Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Preferred Bank’s net income for the first quarter, 2025 was $30.0 million or $2.23 per fully diluted share. This quarter, there was an outsized impact to interest income of approximately $2.8 million on nonaccrual loans. We have also written down the value of our one OREO property by $1.3 million.





Non-accrual loans totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and are mostly comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. These two loans are well-secured, and we do not anticipate any losses associated with these two credits. Overall criticized loans have decreased to $129.2 million from $158.2 million at year-end. There were very few new migrations into the criticized loan category.





The large interest reversal of $2.8 million significantly affected the reported net interest margin, which was 3.75% for the quarter. Without that, the margin would have been much closer to the 4.06% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposit growth for the quarter was $155.9 million or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. However, total loans reduced slightly from December 31, 2024. We do not feel there will be material changes in the loan demand in the near future under the shadow of the import tariff uncertainty.





The import tariff impositions and threats are truly unprecedented. At this time, we are still completely uncertain as to the size of the tariffs and which countries will ultimately be tariffed. In short, every American’s economic well-being will likely be impacted. Even if an agreement can be reached within the “90 days”, there seems to be no certainty that the issue will be completely resolved and this uncertainty may persist for a year or possibly more. We at Preferred Bank will stay alert and constantly monitoring our activities.





As a starting point, we have began a “deep-dive” within our relatively small “trade finance” portfolio and will continue to widen the scope of our credit monitoring activities related to trade.”







Results of Operations











Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $62.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a $6.5 million decrease from the $69.2 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $5.8 million decrease from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both comparable quarters was primarily due to the reversal of interest income of $2.8 million associated with the nonaccrual loans. In addition, there was a property in the Palisades fire that secured a construction loan financed by the Bank. As part of that restructuring, the Bank elected to reverse $208,000 out of interest income that had accrued on that loan. Interest expense decreased compared to both comparable periods despite growth in deposits during the quarter. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 3.75% for the quarter, this is down from the 4.06% recorded last quarter and from the 4.19% margin achieved in the first quarter of the prior year. The loan interest reversals played a major role in the decrease of the net interest margin in the first quarter. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank’s deposit costs have been largely effective as evidenced by the decreases in interest expense.









Noninterest Income.





For the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $4.0 million compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fee income which was up by $268,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans which increased by $163,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, fee income was down but LC fee income increased by $741,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans increased by $172,000.









Noninterest Expense







.



Total noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to the $20.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842, accounting for leases. Partially offsetting that was an increase in personnel expense of $1.6 million and an increase in OREO expense of $1.4 million. In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a valuation charge of $1.3 million related to the OREO property in Santa Barbara. In comparing to the same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $939,000, occupancy expense was up by $583,000 and OREO expense was up by $1.4 million due to the aforementioned OREO valuation charge recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Salary expense increased over the same quarter last year due mainly to an increase in personnel and merit increases. The increase in personnel expense over the prior quarter was primarily due to employer paid taxes as during the first quarter, incentive compensation is paid out to employees.









Income Taxes.





The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for last quarter and up from the 29.0% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.







Balance Sheet Summary







Total gross loans at March 31, 2025 were $5.63 billion, a decrease of $6.2 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.07 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.1 billion, an increase of $176.7 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.









Asset Quality









Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The bulk of the nonaccrual loans comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. One of the loans is a multi-family loan which is well-secured and the other loan is now vacant, entitled land in a prime area of Orange County. Again, this loan is also well-secured. The loans were part of the same relationship and one is now working its way through the bankruptcy court while the other loan is in the process of being sold, at par. Management is confident that there will be no loss associated with these two loans. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter were ($97,000) compared to net charge-offs of $6.6 million in the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank wrote down the value of its OREO property in Santa Barbara by $1.34 million, reflecting the proposed net proceeds of the most recent sales contract that the Bank was involved in, which sale did not materialize.





Total criticized loans decreased to $129.2 million from $158.1 million reported in the prior quarter.









Allowance for Credit Losses









The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $700,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.28% of loans as compared to 1.27% in the prior quarter.









Capitalization









As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.96%, the leverage ratio was 11.52%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.86% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.15%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.









Conference Call and Webcast









A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon April 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.





Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 2, 2025; the passcode is 8939265.









About Preferred Bank









Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy





shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at



www.preferredbank.com



.











Preferred Bank













Loan and Credit Quality Information













































Allowance For Credit Losses History



























Quarter Ended









Year Ended

























March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024

























(Dollars in 000's)











Allowance For Credit Losses























Balance at Beginning of Period





$





71,477













$





78,355

















Charge-Offs





























Commercial & Industrial









-

















19,028





















Total Charge-Offs









-

















19,028

















































Recoveries





























Commercial & Industrial









97

















50





















Total Recoveries









97

















50

















































Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs









(97





)













18,978

















Provision for Credit Losses:









700

















12,100













Balance at End of Period





$





72,274













$





71,477













































Average Loans Held for Investment





$





5,555,010













$





5,396,844













Loans Held for Investment at End of Period





$





5,634,413













$





5,640,615













Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans









-0.01%













0.35%









Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period









1.28%













1.27%







































