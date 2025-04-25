Stocks
Preferred Bank Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $30 Million Net Income

April 25, 2025

Preferred Bank reports Q1 2025 net income of $30 million, reflecting decreased interest income and stable deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Preferred Bank reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $30 million or $2.23 per diluted share, which reflects a slight decline from the previous quarter and a year-over-year decrease influenced by lower net interest income. Specific challenges included a $2.8 million reduction in interest income due to loans entering nonaccrual status and a $208,000 interest reversal tied to property damage from a fire. The bank's net interest income stood at $62.7 million, down from $69.2 million the previous quarter. However, noninterest income increased to $4 million, and total deposits rose by $155.9 million, indicating positive growth despite ongoing uncertainties related to import tariffs affecting loan demand. The bank's asset quality appeared stable, with significant management confidence that no losses would stem from the higher criticized loans, while the provision for credit losses was reduced to $700,000.

Potential Positives

  • Preferred Bank reported net income of $30 million or $2.23 per diluted share for Q1 2025, indicating solid earnings performance despite challenges.
  • Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, demonstrating strong customer confidence and bank growth.
  • Noninterest income rose to $4 million, up significantly from both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year, highlighting improved revenue streams outside of interest income.
  • Total criticized loans decreased from $158.2 million to $129.2 million, reflecting effective credit management and an improvement in asset quality.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by $3.4 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven primarily by a significant decrease in net interest income.
  • The net interest margin fell to 3.75%, down from 4.06% in the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in generating income from assets.
  • The bank reported significant nonaccrual loans totaling $78.9 million, including two loans that are in financial distress, which may indicate a deterioration in asset quality.

FAQ

What were Preferred Bank's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Preferred Bank reported a net income of $30.0 million, or $2.23 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

Why did Preferred Bank experience a decrease in net interest income?

The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to reversals related to nonaccrual loans and lower overall interest rates.

How did total deposits change during the first quarter of 2025?

Total deposits increased by $155.9 million, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter, reaching $6.07 billion.

What trends were observed in noninterest income for Q1 2025?

Noninterest income rose to $4.0 million, an increase of $361,000 over the prior quarter and $933,000 year-over-year.

What significant challenges does Preferred Bank anticipate impacting loan demand?

The uncertainty surrounding import tariff policies may negatively affect expectations for loan demand in the near future.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC)

, one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $30.0 million or $2.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a small decrease in net income of $197,000 from the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.4 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both periods was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income. In the first quarter of 2025, the incremental impact to interest income from loans placed on nonaccrual status was approximately $2.8 million. In addition, a property securing one of our loans was damaged in the Palisades fire in January and as a result, the Bank has reversed out the $208,000 interest receivable on this loan although we expect to recoup this amount after the property is sold. In addition to a lowering of overall interest rates, these were the main factors in the decrease in net interest income.



Net interest income was $62.7 million, a decrease of $6.5 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $5.8 million compared to the same quarter last year. Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase of $361,000 over the prior quarter and an increase of $933,000 over the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense was $23.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $3.3 million over the same quarter last year.




Highlights for the Quarter:




  • Return on average assets was 1.76%


  • Return on beginning equity of 15.96%


  • Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, linked quarter


  • Efficiency ratio was 35.1%



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Preferred Bank’s net income for the first quarter, 2025 was $30.0 million or $2.23 per fully diluted share. This quarter, there was an outsized impact to interest income of approximately $2.8 million on nonaccrual loans. We have also written down the value of our one OREO property by $1.3 million.



Non-accrual loans totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and are mostly comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. These two loans are well-secured, and we do not anticipate any losses associated with these two credits. Overall criticized loans have decreased to $129.2 million from $158.2 million at year-end. There were very few new migrations into the criticized loan category.



The large interest reversal of $2.8 million significantly affected the reported net interest margin, which was 3.75% for the quarter. Without that, the margin would have been much closer to the 4.06% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposit growth for the quarter was $155.9 million or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. However, total loans reduced slightly from December 31, 2024. We do not feel there will be material changes in the loan demand in the near future under the shadow of the import tariff uncertainty.



The import tariff impositions and threats are truly unprecedented. At this time, we are still completely uncertain as to the size of the tariffs and which countries will ultimately be tariffed. In short, every American’s economic well-being will likely be impacted. Even if an agreement can be reached within the “90 days”, there seems to be no certainty that the issue will be completely resolved and this uncertainty may persist for a year or possibly more. We at Preferred Bank will stay alert and constantly monitoring our activities.



As a starting point, we have began a “deep-dive” within our relatively small “trade finance” portfolio and will continue to widen the scope of our credit monitoring activities related to trade.”




Results of Operations





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.


Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $62.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a $6.5 million decrease from the $69.2 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $5.8 million decrease from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both comparable quarters was primarily due to the reversal of interest income of $2.8 million associated with the nonaccrual loans. In addition, there was a property in the Palisades fire that secured a construction loan financed by the Bank. As part of that restructuring, the Bank elected to reverse $208,000 out of interest income that had accrued on that loan. Interest expense decreased compared to both comparable periods despite growth in deposits during the quarter. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 3.75% for the quarter, this is down from the 4.06% recorded last quarter and from the 4.19% margin achieved in the first quarter of the prior year. The loan interest reversals played a major role in the decrease of the net interest margin in the first quarter. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank’s deposit costs have been largely effective as evidenced by the decreases in interest expense.





Noninterest Income.


For the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $4.0 million compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fee income which was up by $268,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans which increased by $163,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, fee income was down but LC fee income increased by $741,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans increased by $172,000.





Noninterest Expense



.

Total noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to the $20.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842, accounting for leases. Partially offsetting that was an increase in personnel expense of $1.6 million and an increase in OREO expense of $1.4 million. In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a valuation charge of $1.3 million related to the OREO property in Santa Barbara. In comparing to the same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $939,000, occupancy expense was up by $583,000 and OREO expense was up by $1.4 million due to the aforementioned OREO valuation charge recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Salary expense increased over the same quarter last year due mainly to an increase in personnel and merit increases. The increase in personnel expense over the prior quarter was primarily due to employer paid taxes as during the first quarter, incentive compensation is paid out to employees.





Income Taxes.


The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for last quarter and up from the 29.0% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.




Balance Sheet Summary



Total gross loans at March 31, 2025 were $5.63 billion, a decrease of $6.2 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.07 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.1 billion, an increase of $176.7 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.





Asset Quality




Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The bulk of the nonaccrual loans comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. One of the loans is a multi-family loan which is well-secured and the other loan is now vacant, entitled land in a prime area of Orange County. Again, this loan is also well-secured. The loans were part of the same relationship and one is now working its way through the bankruptcy court while the other loan is in the process of being sold, at par. Management is confident that there will be no loss associated with these two loans. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter were ($97,000) compared to net charge-offs of $6.6 million in the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank wrote down the value of its OREO property in Santa Barbara by $1.34 million, reflecting the proposed net proceeds of the most recent sales contract that the Bank was involved in, which sale did not materialize.



Total criticized loans decreased to $129.2 million from $158.1 million reported in the prior quarter.





Allowance for Credit Losses




The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $700,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.28% of loans as compared to 1.27% in the prior quarter.





Capitalization




As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.96%, the leverage ratio was 11.52%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.86% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.15%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.





Conference Call and Webcast




A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon April 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.



Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 2, 2025; the passcode is 8939265.





About Preferred Bank




Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy


shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at

www.preferredbank.com

.

































Financial Tables to Follow


PREFERRED BANK


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(unaudited)


(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)














For the Quarter Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2025



2024



2024

Interest income:





Loans, including fees
$
101,491


$
111,596


$
109,980

Investment securities

12,810



14,013



16,257

Fed funds sold

228



249



283

Total interest income

114,529



125,858



126,520







Interest expense:





Interest-bearing demand

16,590



18,245



22,290

Savings

69



85



75

Time certificates

33,887



37,030



34,330

Subordinated debt

1,325



1,325



1,325

Total interest expense

51,871



56,685



58,020

Net interest income

62,658



69,173



68,500

Provision for credit losses

700



2,000



4,400

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

61,958



67,173



64,100







Noninterest income:





Fees & service charges on deposit accounts

716



761



845

Letters of credit fee income

2,244



1,977



1,503

BOLI income

103



102



105

Net gain on sale of loans

275



112



103

Other income

660



685



509

Total noninterest income

3,998



3,637



3,065







Noninterest expense:





Salary and employee benefits

14,839



13,279



13,900

Net occupancy expense

2,294



10,110



1,711

Business development and promotion expense

462



340



266

Professional services

1,651



1,606



1,457

Office supplies and equipment expense

386



396



473

OREO valuation allowance and related expense

1,531



155



135

Other

2,206



2,360



2,086

Total noninterest expense

23,369



28,246



20,028

Income before provision for income taxes

42,587



42,564



47,137

Income tax expense

12,563



12,343



13,671

Net income
$
30,024


$
30,221


$
33,466







Income per share available to common shareholders





Basic
$
2.27


$
2.29


$
2.48

Diluted
$
2.23


$
2.25


$
2.44







Weighted-average common shares outstanding





Basic

13,226,582



13,190,696



13,508,878

Diluted

13,453,176



13,442,294



13,736,986







Cash dividends per common share
$
0.75


$
0.75


$
0.70


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PREFERRED BANK


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition


(unaudited)


(in thousands)










March 31,

December 31,



2025



2024


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


Assets



Cash and due from banks
$
905,183


$
765,515

Fed funds sold

20,000



20,000

Cash and cash equivalents

925,183



785,515





Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

19,745



20,021

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

390,096



348,706





Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

-



2,214





Loans

5,634,413



5,640,615

Less allowance for credit losses

(72,274
)


(71,477
)

Less amortized deferred loan fees, net

(9,652
)


(9,234
)

Loans, net

5,552,487



5,559,904





Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

13,650



14,991

Bank furniture and fixtures, net

8,276



8,462

Bank-owned life insurance

10,502



10,433

Accrued interest receivable

31,775



33,561

Investment in affordable housing partnerships

63,612



58,346

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

15,000



15,000

Deferred tax assets

46,280



47,402

Income tax receivable

-



2,195

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,281



13,182

Other assets

3,205



3,497

Total assets
$
7,100,092


$
6,923,429






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Deposits:



Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
730,270


$
704,859

Interest bearing deposits:

2,099,987



2,026,965

Savings

32,631



30,150

Time certificates of $250,000 or more

1,531,715



1,477,931

Other time certificates

1,678,132



1,676,943

Total deposits

6,072,735



5,916,848





Subordinated debt issuance, net

148,529



148,469

Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships

20,956



21,623

Operating lease liabilities

24,021



16,990

Accrued interest payable

14,634



16,517

Other liabilities

40,613



39,830

Total liabilities

6,321,488



6,160,277





Shareholders' equity

778,604



763,152

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,100,092


$
6,923,429





Book value per common share
$
59.30


$
57.86

Number of common shares outstanding

13,130,296



13,188,776








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PREFERRED BANK


Selected Consolidated Financial Information


(unaudited)


(in thousands, except for ratios)














For the Quarter Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,


2025
2024
2024
2024
2024


Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:





Interest income
$
114,529

$
125,858

$
129,424

$
127,294

$
126,520

Interest expense

51,871


56,685


60,576


61,187


58,020

Interest income before provision for credit losses

62,658


69,173


68,848


66,107


68,500

Provision for credit losses

700


2,000


3,200


2,500


4,400

Noninterest income

3,998


3,637


3,459


3,404


3,065

Noninterest expense

23,369


28,246


22,089


19,697


20,028

Income tax expense

12,563


12,343


13,635


13,722


13,671

Net income
$
30,024

$
30,221

$
33,383

$
33,592

$
33,466







Earnings per share





Basic
$
2.27

$
2.29

$
2.50

$
2.51

$
2.48

Diluted
$
2.23

$
2.25

$
2.46

$
2.48

$
2.44








Ratios for the period:





Return on average assets

1.76
%

1.74
%

1.95
%

1.97
%

2.00
%

Return on beginning equity

15.96
%

16.03
%

18.37
%

19.31
%

19.36
%

Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)

3.75
%

4.06
%

4.10
%

3.96
%

4.19
%

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.37
%

1.62
%

1.29
%

1.15
%

1.20
%

Efficiency ratio

35.06
%

38.79
%

30.55
%

28.34
%

27.99
%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

-0.01
%

0.47
%

-0.00
%

0.68
%

0.26
%








Ratios as of period end:





Tangible common equity ratio

10.96
%

11.02
%

10.92
%

10.55
%

10.35
%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.52
%

11.33
%

11.28
%

10.89
%

10.80
%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.86
%

11.80
%

11.66
%

11.52
%

11.50
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.86
%

11.80
%

11.66
%

11.52
%

11.50
%

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.15
%

15.11
%

15.06
%

14.93
%

15.08
%

Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period

1.28
%

1.27
%

1.36
%

1.34
%

1.49
%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
0.91
x
1.89
x

3.92
x

1.79
x

4.33
x








Average balances:





Total securities
$
402,754

$
350,732

$
356,590

$
353,357

$
348,961

Total loans

5,555,010


5,542,558


5,458,613


5,320,360


5,263,562

Total earning assets

6,780,438


6,788,487


6,684,766


6,728,498


6,585,853

Total assets

6,905,249


6,920,325


6,817,979


6,863,829


6,718,018

Total time certificate of deposits

3,164,766


3,144,523


2,874,985


2,884,259


2,852,860

Total interest bearing deposits

5,244,243


5,220,655


5,124,245


5,203,034


5,004,834

Total deposits

5,886,163


5,905,127


5,828,227


5,901,976


5,761,488

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,392,735


5,369,092


5,272,617


5,351,347


5,153,089

Total equity

779,339


760,345


747,222


715,190


704,996

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PREFERRED BANK


Selected Consolidated Financial Information


(unaudited)


(in thousands, except for ratios)































As of





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,
June 30,

March 31,





2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:









Assets:










Cash and cash equivalents
$
925,183


$
785,515


$
804,994


$
917,677


$
936,600


Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

19,745



20,021



20,311



20,605



20,904


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

390,096



348,706



337,363



331,909



333,411


Loans:











Real estate – Mortgage:












Real estate—Residential
$
779,462


$
790,069


$
753,453


$
732,251


$
724,101




Real estate—Commercial

2,897,956



2,840,771



2,882,506



2,833,430



2,777,608




Total Real Estate – Mortgage

3,677,418



3,630,840



3,635,959



3,565,681



3,501,709



Real estate – Construction:












R/E Construction — Residential

306,283



296,580



274,214



238,062



236,596




R/E Construction — Commercial

269,065



287,185



290,308



247,582



213,727




Total real estate construction loans

575,348



583,765



564,522



485,644



450,323



Commercial and industrial

1,374,379



1,418,930



1,365,550



1,371,694



1,369,529



SBA

7,104



6,833



5,424



5,463



3,914



Consumer and others

164



247



124



118



379




Gross loans

5,634,413



5,640,615



5,571,579



5,428,600



5,325,854


Allowance for credit losses on loans

(72,274
)


(71,477
)


(76,051
)


(72,848
)


(79,311
)


Net deferred loan fees

(9,652
)


(9,234
)


(10,414
)


(10,502
)


(10,460
)



Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
5,552,487


$
5,559,904


$
5,485,114


$
5,345,250


$
5,236,083


Loans held for sale
$
-


$
2,214


$
225


$
955


$
605



Net loans
$
5,552,487


$
5,562,118


$
5,485,339


$
5,346,205


$
5,236,688















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
13,650


$
14,991


$
15,082


$
16,716


$
16,716


Investment in affordable housing partnerships

63,612



58,346



58,009



60,432



62,854


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000


Other assets

120,319



118,732



136,246



138,036



134,040



Total assets
$
7,100,092


$
6,923,429


$
6,872,344


$
6,846,580


$
6,756,213














Liabilities:










Deposits:











Demand
$
730,270


$
704,859


$
682,859


$
675,767


$
709,767



Interest bearing demand

2,099,987



2,026,965



1,994,288



2,326,214



2,159,948



Savings

32,631



30,150



29,793



28,251



29,261



Time certificates of $250,000 or more

1,531,715



1,477,931



1,478,500



1,406,149



1,349,927



Other time certificates

1,678,132



1,676,943



1,682,324



1,442,381



1,552,805



Total deposits
$
6,072,735


$
5,916,848


$
5,867,764


$
5,878,762


$
5,801,708















Subordinated debt issuance, net

148,529



148,469



148,410



148,351



148,292


Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships

20,956



21,623



23,617



27,946



29,647


Other liabilities

79,268



73,337



82,436



68,394



77,008



Total liabilities
$
6,321,488


$
6,160,277


$
6,122,227


$
6,123,453


$
6,056,655














Equity:











Net common stock, no par value
$
96,079


$
105,501


$
109,928


$
113,509


$
115,915


Retained earnings

705,360



685,108



664,808



640,675



616,417


Accumulated other comprehensive income

(22,835
)


(27,457
)


(24,619
)


(31,057
)


(32,774
)



Total shareholders' equity
$
778,604


$
763,152


$
750,117


$
723,127


$
699,558



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,100,092


$
6,923,429


$
6,872,344


$
6,846,580


$
6,756,213




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PREFERRED BANK


Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates


(Unaudited)































Three months ended


March 31,


Three months ended


December 31,


Three months ended


March 31,





2025


2024


2024






Interest

Average



Interest

Average



Interest

Average





Average

Income or

Yield/


Average

Income or

Yield/


Average

Income or

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest earning assets:












Loans

(1,2)
$
5,556,521

$
101,491

7.41
%

$
5,543,215

$
111,596

8.01
%

$
5,265,940

$
109,980

8.40
%


Investment securities

(3)

402,754


4,093

4.12
%


350,732


3,566

4.04
%


348,961


3,430

3.95
%


Federal funds sold

20,222


228

4.57
%


20,172


249

4.91
%


20,390


283

5.58
%


Other earning assets

800,941


8,816

4.46
%


874,368


10,546

4.80
%


950,562


12,928

5.47
%



Total interest earning assets

6,780,438


114,628

6.86
%


6,788,487


125,957

7.38
%


6,585,853


126,621

7.73
%


Deferred loan fees, net

(9,189
)




(9,808
)




(10,694
)



Allowance for credit losses on loans

(71,550
)




(75,474
)




(78,349
)


Noninterest earning assets:












Cash and due from banks

11,513





10,626





11,244




Bank furniture and fixtures

8,439





8,866





10,084




Right of use assets

15,201





28,570





22,003




Other assets

170,397





169,058





177,877





Total assets
$
6,905,249




$
6,920,325




$
6,718,018


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:












Deposits:













Interest bearing demand and savings
$
2,079,477

$
16,659

3.25
%

$
2,076,132

$
18,330

3.51
%

$
2,151,974

$
22,365

4.18
%



TCD $250K or more

1,482,324


15,640

4.28
%


1,481,219


17,514

4.70
%


1,341,298


16,501

4.95
%



Other time certificates

1,682,442


18,247

4.40
%


1,663,304


19,516

4.67
%


1,511,562


17,829

4.74
%



Total interest bearing deposits

5,244,243


50,546

3.91
%


5,220,655


55,360

4.22
%


5,004,834


56,695

4.56
%

Short-term borrowings

-


-

0.00
%


3


0

3.31
%


-


-

0.00
%

Subordinated debt, net

148,492


1,325

3.62
%


148,434


1,325

3.55
%


148,255


1,325

3.59
%



Total interest bearing liabilities

5,392,735


51,871

3.90
%


5,369,092


56,685

4.20
%


5,153,089


58,020

4.53
%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:












Demand deposits

641,920





684,472





756,654




Lease liability

18,963





25,486





19,500




Other liabilities

72,292





80,930





83,779





Total liabilities

6,125,910





6,159,980





6,013,022



Shareholders’ equity

779,339





760,345





704,996





Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
6,905,249




$
6,920,325




$
6,718,018



Net interest income

$
62,757




$
69,272




$
68,601


Net interest spread


2.96
%



3.18
%



3.20
%

Net interest margin


3.75
%



4.06
%



4.19
%















Cost of Deposits:












Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
641,920




$
684,472




$
756,654




Interest bearing deposits

5,244,243


50,546

3.91
%


5,220,655


55,360

4.22
%


5,004,834


56,695

4.56
%



Total Deposits
$
5,886,163

$
50,546

3.48
%

$
5,905,127

$
55,360

3.73
%

$
5,761,488

$
56,695

3.96
%
















(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale











(2)
Net loan fee income of $865,000, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations


(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis



















































































































































































































































Preferred Bank


Loan and Credit Quality Information









Allowance For Credit Losses History





Quarter Ended

Year Ended





March 31,


2025

December 31,


2024





(Dollars in 000's)


Allowance For Credit Losses



Balance at Beginning of Period
$
71,477


$
78,355


Charge-Offs





Commercial & Industrial

-



19,028



Total Charge-Offs

-



19,028









Recoveries





Commercial & Industrial

97



50



Total Recoveries

97



50









Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs

(97
)


18,978


Provision for Credit Losses:

700



12,100

Balance at End of Period
$
72,274


$
71,477








Average Loans Held for Investment
$
5,555,010


$
5,396,844

Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
$
5,634,413


$
5,640,615

Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans

-0.01%


0.35%

Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period

1.28%


1.27%












