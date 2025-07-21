PREFERRED BANK Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $32.85 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $33.59 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PREFERRED BANK earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.85 Mln. vs. $33.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.48 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.