Preferred Bank (PFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Preferred Bank (PFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PFBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.09, the dividend yield is 2.23%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PFBC was $68.09, representing a -1.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.44 and a 116.64% increase over the 52 week low of $31.43.
PFBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.41. Zacks Investment Research reports PFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.22%, compared to an industry average of 32%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pfbc Dividend History page.
