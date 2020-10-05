Preferred Bank (PFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

Preferred Bank (PFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PFBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.9, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBC was $32.9, representing a -48.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.50 and a 64.17% increase over the 52 week low of $20.04.

PFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.74. Zacks Investment Research reports PFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.81%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFBC Dividend History page.

