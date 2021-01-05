Preferred Bank (PFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Preferred Bank (PFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PFBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBC was $49.2, representing a -23.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.50 and a 145.51% increase over the 52 week low of $20.04.

PFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports PFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.65%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

