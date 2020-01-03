Preferred Bank (PFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Dividends
Preferred Bank (PFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PFBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBC was $60.11, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.49 and a 43.19% increase over the 52 week low of $41.98.

PFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.08. Zacks Investment Research reports PFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.9%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

