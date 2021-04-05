Preferred Bank (PFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Preferred Bank (PFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.82, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBC was $64.82, representing a -4.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.73 and a 124.14% increase over the 52 week low of $28.92.

PFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports PFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.23%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

