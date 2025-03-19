Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.75 per Share

Preferred Bank announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable April 21, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Preferred Bank, a major independent commercial bank based in California, announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, which will be paid on April 21, 2025, to shareholders on record as of April 7, 2025. The bank, which operates primarily out of Los Angeles and has multiple branches throughout California, New York, and Texas, offers a variety of financial services including deposit accounts and loans tailored for commercial and consumer clients. Originally established as a Chinese-American bank, Preferred Bank now serves a broader clientele while still attracting customers from East Asia. The bank emphasizes personalized service for small and mid-sized businesses, real estate developers, and high net worth individuals.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, which may enhance shareholder value and attract potential investors.



The bank has a strong geographic presence with multiple branches across California, New York, and Texas, indicating robust operational capacity and market reach.



Preferred Bank's deposits are insured by the FDIC, providing an additional layer of security for customers and boosting confidence in the bank's stability.



The bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services, catering to both commercial and consumer customers, which can drive revenue growth and customer retention.

Potential Negatives

Dividend declaration may indicate limited growth opportunities, implying the company could be prioritizing cash distribution over reinvestment in business expansion.



Heavy reliance on the California market increases vulnerability to regional economic fluctuations that could affect the bank's overall stability.



Although Preferred Bank serves a diversified customer base, the statement's emphasis on its Chinese-American roots may raise concerns about potential market perception and inclusivity among other demographic groups.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Preferred Bank?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 21, 2025, to holders of record on April 7, 2025.

Where is Preferred Bank located?

Preferred Bank is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with branches across California and locations in New York and Texas.

What types of banking services does Preferred Bank offer?

Preferred Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products, including real estate finance, commercial loans, and personalized deposit services.

Who are the primary customers of Preferred Bank?

Preferred Bank serves small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, and high net worth individuals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PFBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $PFBC stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PFBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFBC forecast page.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC)



, one of the largest independent commercial banks in California, today reported that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.75 per share, payable on April 21, 2025 to holders of record on April 7, 2025.







About Preferred Bank







Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in the California cities of Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2 branches), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2 branches) and one branch in Flushing, New York and one branch in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas. Additionally, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in Sunnyvale, California and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.











AT THE COMPANY:







Edward J. Czajka





Executive Vice President





Chief Financial Officer





(213) 891-1188







AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:







Jeffrey Haas





General Information





(310) 622-8240





PFBC@finprofiles.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.