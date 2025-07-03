Preferred Bank to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Preferred Bank will release Q2 financial results on July 21, 2025, followed by a conference call for analysis.

Preferred Bank, a major independent commercial bank in California, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, before the market opens on July 21, 2025. On the same day, the bank will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where senior management will discuss the financial results, business highlights, and future outlook. Interested participants can join the call by phone or via a live webcast on the bank's website. After the event, a replay will be available online and by phone until July 28, 2025. The bank, which has a broad range of services for commercial and consumer customers, operates from its main office in Los Angeles and has multiple branches in California, New York, and Texas.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of financial results for Q2 2025 indicates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The management conference call includes key executives, which highlights a strong leadership team actively engaging with stakeholders.

Live webcasting of the conference call provides accessibility for a broader audience, fostering greater investor engagement and interest.

The announcement underscores the bank's significant presence with multiple branches across California and additional locations in New York and Texas, indicating regional strength and market reach.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific mention of financial performance in the press release, which may heighten investor concerns or curiosity regarding potentially poor results.

The timing of theearnings call scheduled after market hours, could suggest a desire to manage or soften the impact of any negative news.

Failure to provide any preliminary insights or data may lead to speculation about the bank’s financial stability or performance.

FAQ

When will Preferred Bank release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Preferred Bank will release its financial results on July 21, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for Preferred Bank’s financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Pacific) on July 21, 2025.

How can I access the Preferred Bank conference call?

Participants can access the conference call by calling 888-243-4451 domestically or 412-542-4135 internationally, referencing "Preferred Bank."

Will there be a live webcast of the conference call?

Yes, there will be a live webcast available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website.

How long will the replay of the call be available?

The replay will be available until July 28, 2025, using the passcode 9171084.

LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Preferred Bank







(NASDAQ: PFBC)



, one of the larger independent commercial banks in California, today announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the open of market on Monday, July 21, 2025. That same day, management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Pacific). The call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.





Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 888-243-4451 (domestic) or





412-542-4135 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at



www.preferredbank.com



.





Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through July 28, 2025; the passcode is 9171084.







About Preferred Bank







Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in the California cities of Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2 branches), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2 branches) and two branches in New York (Flushing and Manhattan) and one branch in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas. Additionally, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.











