Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) delivers shareholders solid 139% return over 1 year, surging 6.0% in the last week alone

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) share price has soared 125% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 30% in about a quarter. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 7.2% higher than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$51m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Preferred Apartment Communities isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Preferred Apartment Communities actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 6.8%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 125%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:APTS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Preferred Apartment Communities' TSR for the last 1 year was 139%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Preferred Apartment Communities has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 139% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Preferred Apartment Communities .

Preferred Apartment Communities is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

