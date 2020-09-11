Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.21% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.51, the dividend yield is 10.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APTS was $6.51, representing a -56.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.13 and a 23.56% increase over the 52 week low of $5.27.

APTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). APTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.92. Zacks Investment Research reports APTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.36%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.