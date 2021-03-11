Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APTS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of APTS was $10.34, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.41 and a 106.31% increase over the 52 week low of $5.01.

APTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). APTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.06. Zacks Investment Research reports APTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.29%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

