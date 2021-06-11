Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that APTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.13, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APTS was $11.13, representing a -0.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.14 and a 122.08% increase over the 52 week low of $5.01.

APTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). APTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports APTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.56%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

