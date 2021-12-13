Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased APTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that APTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14, the dividend yield is 5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APTS was $14, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.56 and a 98.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

APTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). APTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports APTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.47%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the apts Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

