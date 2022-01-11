Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) closed at $17.35, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 23.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Preferred Apartment Communities as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $102.49 million, down 15.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.68.

Also, we should mention that APTS has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

