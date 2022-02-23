Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) closed at $25.53, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 50.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Preferred Apartment Communities as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022. On that day, Preferred Apartment Communities is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.49 million, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Preferred Apartment Communities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.91.

Also, we should mention that APTS has a PEG ratio of 3.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.42 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

