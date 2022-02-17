Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) closed at $25.70, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 49.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Preferred Apartment Communities as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2022. On that day, Preferred Apartment Communities is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $102.49 million, down 15.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Preferred Apartment Communities is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Preferred Apartment Communities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.13, which means Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APTS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.