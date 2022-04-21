Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) closed the most recent trading day at $24.95, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Preferred Apartment Communities will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $104.58 million, down 9.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $421.05 million, which would represent changes of -4.55% and -6.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.94% higher. Preferred Apartment Communities is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.98.

Also, we should mention that APTS has a PEG ratio of 3.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Residential stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

