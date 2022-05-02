Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) closed at $24.88 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Preferred Apartment Communities as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.58 million, down 9.61% from the year-ago period.

APTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $421.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.55% and -6.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Preferred Apartment Communities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.63, which means Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that APTS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.82 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APTS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

