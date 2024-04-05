Preferences Revealed: How Investors Are Choosing Nasdaq-100 Index® Options (NDX®) for Exposure and Risk Management

Preferences

There’s an extraordinary amount of research on behavioral preferences. As you might imagine, our preferences are shaped in a variety of complex ways. We’re influenced by family, friends, and culture. The constraints of economics always come to bear.

There are powerful psychological motivators. In many situations, our stated preferences differ from our revealed choices. These dynamics play out, like so many things, in civilian life and in capital markets.

In consumer and capital markets, we vote with our wallets. Many are preferencing the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®). Investible assets are being funneled into products linked to NDX.

Much of that capital flows into linear exposure in the form of exchange traded funds (ETFs) like QQQ and QQQM, as well as the recently launched NDX trackers from Blackrock (IQQ) and State Street (QNDX).

The two new entrants in the Nasdaq-100 ETF wrapper have already garnered ~$334 million in assets. The incumbent, QQQ, has grown to $475 billion in AUM and Invesco’s “QQQ Mini” (QQQM) recently passed $100 billion.

Derivs

On the derivatives side of the ledger, investors are increasingly expressing their preference for optionality. It’s arguably the fastest growth area of capital markets.

We often highlight the increasing daily/monthly/quarterly volumes in NDX. The sticky, long-term assets tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index® drive natural demand for risk managing that exposure through time.

In recent years, there’s a demonstrable appetite for smaller notional exposure and a clear preference for shorter-dated risk management tools.

The Nasdaq-100 Micro Index® Options (XND®) volumes have been picking up in recent months. At 1/100th the size of the flagship index, the options are more approachable for outright directional exposure and in raw dollar terms for spread traders.

Unlike ETF options, they are cash settled and have potentially favorable tax treatment in the eyes of the IRS (1256 contracts). Those are characteristics that NDX and XND users have grown accustomed to.

Breaking down NDX’s continued growth, it’s being driven primarily by active individual traders. They are overwhelmingly using defined risk vertical spreads and focusing most of the activity on short-dated expiries.

Granularity

Given the relatively high value of the index, NDX offers unusual strike granularity compared to alternative index products. For example, there are (almost) countless permutations of 5 point, 10 point, 25 point, or wider spreads that can be constructed in an index trading around 30,000.

To illustrate the difference, let’s use a 500-point wide spread as an example.

If you traded an ATM +/-500 point OTM spread in NDX (30,000), in moneyness terms, it works out to:

100% (ATM)

101.67% or 98.3% moneyness (+/-500 points)

If you traded an ATM +/-500 point OTM spread in an index measuring 7,500, in moneyness terms, it works out to:

100% (ATM)

106.7% or 93.3% moneyness (+/- 500 points)

Both positions have the same terminal risk, but the higher priced index with more granular strikes available affords end users greater flexibility and/or precision. Put another way, 500 points in NDX is less than a 2% move.

Looking at the short-dated options, there are ~120 listed strikes in the up/down 500-point range. That means there is an incredible breadth of strategy combinations available to end users.

Whether you’re interested in 5-point wide spreads, or you’re comfortable trading wider, NDX offers a strike granularity that’s unique in the index options landscape. To reinforce the point, here’s a violin plot where the Y-axis shows strikes and the X-axis illustrates NDX expiration dates.

The horizontal marks within the body of the visual signify listed strikes. The darkest (black) areas show the most granularity and highest trading activity. The short-dated, at/near-the-money terms have dense strike coverage, and that’s where volume tends to aggregate.

Source: Nasdaq U.S. Options

Institutional Adoption

Institutions, including hedge funds, family offices, bank flow desks, and insurance companies are also increasingly preferencing NDX for their exposure and risk management needs. These types of clients prioritize the products’ large notional coverage and cash settlement.

End users can structure positions that can offset millions or billions of dollars in risk using relatively few contracts. Institutions are now active across the term structure. Some are intently trading around shorter-term catalysts like the deluge of earnings expected this week. Some gravitate toward the standard or end-of-month options to control macro portfolio risk. Others operate on the long end of the curve to express views/manage vega exposures out in time.

While some flows are difficult to confidently identify, using narrow constraints, we estimate that monthly institutional NDX volumes are up 178% relative to July 2025.

The Nasdaq-100 Index® ecosystem is flourishing.

The Blueprint is Evergreen

Nasdaq operates a sprawling business as evidenced by last week’s earnings presentation. Chair and CEO, Adena Friedman, regularly highlights our business as the backbone of the global economy. Nasdaq helps provide the foundations for innovation and wealth creation.

Investors are increasingly expressing their preference for NDX market exposure and managing that portfolio risk using NDX index options. From a performance perspective, a predilection for NDX has made financial sense.

Younger investors natively view NDX as the “benchmark for the 21st century.’” They also understand that slightly higher realized volatility (NDX beta ~1.17) can be a benefit for passive capital.

In many cases, those same shareholders are also fine tuning their portfolio using index options. Some underwrite downside risk. Others protect their left tail with put spread collars. Over the past few years, sophisticated option users have gravitated toward selling short-dated premium via risk defined spreads.

Source: Nasdaq U.S. Options

For much of the first half of the year that approach was rewarded. 1-week NDX implied volatility (IV) mostly exceeded 1-week realized volatility (RV) until early June. In recent weeks, IV and RV have traded in line with one another.

Volatility can be both friend and foe. As we move through Q2 earnings reports, daily swings may expand or contract. Of late, 10- and 20-day RV levels have been declining. The 30-day reading also started to normalize when the nearly 5% decline from early June fell out of the lookback window. However, longer term volatility readings are climbing.

Source: Bloomberg

Macro volatility tends to increase as summer turns to autumn, but there are plenty of exceptions. This earnings season will likely set the tone for the next few weeks of market direction.

Most investors would prefer to see the recent swings abate. Others will potentially capitalize on broader daily/weekly ranges. Those types will likely do so using cash-settled NDX options.

Whichever way your pleasure tends, if you plant ice, you’re gonna harvest wind.

-Garcia/Hunter