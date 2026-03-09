PREF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (Symbol: PREF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.02, changing hands as low as $18.97 per share. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PREF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PREF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.06 per share, with $19.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.