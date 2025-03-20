Predictive Oncology Sells Skyline Medical Assets To DeRoyal Industries

(RTTNews) - Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has completed the sale of Skyline Medical Inc. to DeRoyal Industries, Inc., a global medical product supplier.

The divestiture aligns with Predictive Oncology's focus on AI-driven drug discovery and comes ahead of its planned merger with Renovaro Biosciences.

Skyline Medical, based in Eagan, Minnesota, developed the FDA-cleared STREAMWAY System, an automated waste fluid management solution for medical facilities. The system minimizes manual handling risks, improves operational efficiency, and enhances safety in healthcare environments.

Predictive Oncology CFO Josh Blacher emphasized that the restructuring of Skyline Medical in 2023 improved profitability, making it an attractive acquisition target. DeRoyal's Chief Sales Officer Chris Schulze highlighted that the Streamway system complements DeRoyal's healthcare waste management portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Following the acquisition, DeRoyal will market the STREAMWAY system under its brand, ensuring continuity for existing customers while expanding its reach to new medical facilities.

POAI is currently trading at the $1.1 or 2.65% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

