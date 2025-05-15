Predictive Oncology Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Developments

Predictive Oncology reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting a $2.3 million loss and advancements in repurposing drugs.

Predictive Oncology reported a financial loss of approximately $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenue of $110,310, marking an improvement from $4,858 in the same period last year. Key achievements included the development of a registry for repurposing abandoned drugs, identifying three compounds for further exploration in colon and breast cancer. The company also announced the European launch of its ChemoFx® drug response assay, focusing initially on ovarian and gynecological cancers, and completed the sale of its Skyline Medical assets to streamline operations. The company aims to leverage its AI and machine learning capabilities to enhance drug discovery and plans future partnerships with biopharmaceutical firms. As of March 31, 2025, Predictive had $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $611,822 at the end of 2024, indicating improved financial positioning.

Potential Positives

Development of a registry for repurposing abandoned drugs, potentially creating new opportunities for therapeutic applications in oncology.

Launch of the validated ChemoFx® drug response assay in Europe and expansion in the U.S., enhancing the company's product offerings in personalized cancer treatment.

Completion of the asset sale of Skyline Medical, allowing Predictive Oncology to focus on its core AI/ML capabilities while reducing ongoing expenses.

Significant increase in cash reserves to $3.1 million, boosting financial stability and operational capacity for future initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a significant loss from continuing operations of approximately $2.3 million on total revenue of only $110,310, indicating potential financial instability.

The basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations was $0.32, although it improved from $0.88 in the same quarter of the previous year, it still reflects ongoing operational challenges.

The company concluded the quarter with a total current liabilities significantly exceeding its current assets, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were Predictive Oncology's financial results for Q1 2025?

Predictive Oncology reported a loss of approximately $2.3 million with total revenue of $110,310 for Q1 2025.

What new drug candidates did Predictive Oncology discover?

The company identified three promising compounds: Afuresertib, Alisertib, and Entinostat for colon and breast tumor indications.

What is the significance of the ChemoFx® assay?

The ChemoFx® assay helps in personalized treatment selection for cancer patients, focusing on ovarian and gynecological cancers.

How much cash did Predictive Oncology have by the end of Q1 2025?

The company concluded Q1 2025 with $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What strategic changes were made by Predictive Oncology in 2025?

The company sold Skyline Medical assets to DeRoyal, sharpening its focus on AI-driven drug discovery capabilities while reducing expenses.

$POAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $POAI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology



(Nasdaq: POAI)



, a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, and CLIA laboratory to accelerate oncologic drug discovery and enable drug development, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update. The Company reported a loss from continuing operations of approximately $2.3 million on total revenue of $110,310 for the quarter.









Q1 2025 and Recent Highlights:











Announced that, using publicly available datasets on drugs that have either been abandoned or discontinued by large pharmaceutical companies, Predictive has developed a registry of promising candidates that can potentially be repurposed for additional or alternative indications.





Predictive’s initial screening approach on a small, curated cohort of abandoned drugs identified three compounds that warrant further exploration in new colon and breast tumor indications.





Specifically, Afuresertib (breast), Alisertib (colon) and Entinosta (colon) demonstrated the highest proportion of hits within those two tumor types.





Predictive is currently expanding this approach to evaluate additional abandoned drugs using publicly available data sets.







Announced a planned European launch of its validated flagship live cell ChemoFx® drug response assay in Europe and expanded availability in the United States.





The ChemoFx® treatment selection marker and tumor profiling assay will initially focus on ovarian and other gynecological cancers and may include testing of other major tumor types of interest over time.







Completed the sale of assets related to its wholly owned subsidiary, Skyline Medical Inc., to DeRoyal Industries, a global manufacturer and supplier of medical products.





Transaction sharpens Predictive’s focus on its core AI/ML capabilities and reduces the Company’s ongoing expense run rate.







Partnered with Switzerland-based Tecan Group Ltd. to expand high-throughput drug screening to include human tumor spheroids using automated imaging and 3D analysis.





Positive results from an ongoing study in collaboration with Tecan were presented at the 2025 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) International Conference & Exhibition, which was held January 25-29, 2025, in San Diego, CA.







Received more than $3.1 million in combined gross proceeds during the first three months of 2025 from the sale to DeRoyal and issuance of common stock.











“In the first quarter of 2025, we meaningfully expanded the potential application of our artificial intelligence and machine learning platform, and our vast biobank of primary tumor samples, to successfully identify abandoned or discontinued drugs that show promising activity in new cancer types,” stated Raymond Vennare, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “The ability to ‘repurpose’ existing clinical candidates into new cancer indications represents an incredibly efficient way for drug developers to expand their pipelines while prudently managing R&D spend, and we look forward to exploring potential partnering opportunities with leading biopharmaceutical companies to leverage this exciting capability in the coming months.”





“We were also very excited to announce the launch of our validated flagship live cell ChemoFx drug response assay in Europe and expanded availability in the United States. ChemoFx is a treatment selection marker for chemotherapies that quantifies an individual cancer patients’



in vitro



tumor response to various chemotherapeutic agents and will initially focus on ovarian and other gynecological cancers before being expanded to other major tumor types of interest over time. Assays such as ChemoFx are essential for the continued development of personalized care for cancer patients, and we view this as a significant component of our growth strategy going forward.”





“With the recent sale of Skyline Medical assets to DeRoyal Industries, we have sharpened our focus on our core AI-driven drug and biomarker discovery capabilities while reducing our cash usage. Together with these advancements, I believe we have set the stage for a return to growth in 2025 and beyond.”









Q1 2025 Financial Summary:











Concluded the first quarter of 2025 with $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $611,822 as of December 31, 2024, and an improved Stockholder’s Deficit compared to December 31, 2024.



Basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.32, as compared to $0.88 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.











Q1 2025 Financial Results:











The Company recorded revenue of $110,310 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4,858 for the comparable period in 2024. The increase in revenue from the comparative period was primarily due to completion of a tumor-specific 3D model in the three months ended March 31, 2025.



General and administrative expenses decreased by $497,464 to $1,828,200 in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2,325,664 in the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased professional fees, decreased business taxes, and decreased employee compensation, partially offset by increased legal fees. Professional fees decreased due to lower usage of consultants and outside advisors, while employee compensation decreased due to lower headcount.



Operations, research and development expenses decreased by $109,679 to $520,406 in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $630,085 in the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased employee compensation resulting from lower headcount and decreased purchases of laboratory supplies.



Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $605,077 to $3,633 in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $608,710 in the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased employee compensation, including severance related to a former executive recorded in 2024 and a reduction in headcount following separation of marketing employees in the third quarter of 2024.



Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was $985,840 in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2,709,688 in the three months ended March 31, 2024. Cash used in operating activities of continuing operations decreased in the 2025 period primarily due to lower cash operating losses and decreased cash used in working capital. Changes in cash used in working capital included increases in accounts payable and other current liabilities, offset by a decrease in contract liabilities and operating lease liabilities.













Forward-Looking Statements:







Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, the risks related to the success of our collaboration arrangements, commercialization activities and product sales levels by our collaboration partners, and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michael Moyer





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com





















PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)





























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024











ASSETS









































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,087,588













$





611,822













Accounts receivable













59,828

















34,154













Inventories













45,760

















45,760













Prepaid expense and other assets













195,201

















272,779













Current assets of discontinued operations













97,647

















1,261,403













Total current assets













3,486,024

















2,225,918





















































Property and equipment, net













316,121

















347,588













Intangibles, net













49,811

















50,955













Lease right-of-use assets













1,913,786

















2,047,241













Other long-term assets













98,478

















98,478













Non-current assets of discontinued operations













4,031

















202,337













Total assets









$





5,868,251













$





4,972,517





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT









































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





1,214,349













$





1,044,394













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













2,415,653

















1,236,378













Contract liabilities













151,576

















224,076













Lease liability













513,280

















555,169













Current liabilities of discontinued operations













314,185

















533,384













Total current liabilities













4,609,043

















3,593,401





















































Lease liability – net of current portion













1,405,004

















1,558,239













Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations













-

















23,487













Total liabilities













6,014,047

















5,175,127





















































Stockholders’ deficit:









































Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized inclusive of designated below









































Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,300,000 shares authorized, 79,246 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024













792

















792













Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 8,931,621 and 6,666,993 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively













89,316

















66,670













Additional paid-in capital













182,633,240

















180,156,199













Accumulated deficit













(182,869,144





)













(180,426,271





)









Total stockholders’ deficit













(145,796





)













(202,610





)

















































Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit









$





5,868,251













$





4,972,517



























PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS









(unaudited)





































Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025





















2024















Revenue









$





110,310













$





4,858













Cost of sales













45,118

















22,433













Gross profit (loss)













65,192

















(17,575





)

















































Operating expenses:









































General and administrative













1,828,200

















2,325,664













Operations, research and development













520,406

















630,085













Sales and marketing













3,633

















608,710













Total operating expenses













2,352,239

















3,564,459













Total operating (loss)













(2,287,047





)













(3,582,034





)









Other income













3,428

















18,657













Other expense













(1,797





)













(1,737





)









Gain on derivative instruments













-

















1,009













Loss from continuing operations













(2,285,416





)













(3,564,105





)









Loss from discontinued operations













(157,457





)













(654,738





)









Net (loss)









$





(2,442,873





)









$





(4,218,843





)

















































Loss per common share, basic and diluted:









































Loss from continuing operations













(0.32





)













(0.88





)









Loss from discontinued operations













(0.02





)













(0.16





)









Net (loss) per common share, basic and diluted









$





(0.34





)









$





(1.04





)

















































Weighted average shares used in computation – basic and diluted













7,152,221

















4,062,853











