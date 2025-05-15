Predictive Oncology Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$2.44 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.44 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$4.22 million, or -$1.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2650.0% to $0.11 million from $0.004 million last year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.44 Mln. vs. -$4.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$1.04 last year. -Revenue: $0.11 Mln vs. $0.004 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.