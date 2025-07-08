Markets
Predictive Oncology Enters Standby Equity Purchase Agreement With YA II PN

(RTTNews) - Predictive Oncology (POAI) has entered into a standby equity purchase agreement with YA II PN, an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP. Predictive Oncology expects the partnership to provide an efficient and flexible source of funding.

Predictive Oncology has the right to sell, and Yorkville has the obligation to purchase up to $10 million worth of the company's stock. Predictive Oncology, at its sole discretion, will control the timing and amount of all sales of common stock, and there are no warrants, derivatives, or other share classes associated with the standby equity purchase agreement.

