Predictive Oncology downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright downgraded Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Neutral from Buy without a price target after the company started working with a strategic advisor to evaluate various alternatives. The firm cites the strategic uncertainties and Predictive’s financial overhang for the downgrade.

