Predictive Oncology Completes Sale of Skyline Medical Assets to DeRoyal Industries to Focus on AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Predictive Oncology sells Skyline Medical's assets to DeRoyal Industries, enhancing healthcare waste management and focusing on AI-driven drug discovery.

Predictive Oncology Inc. has completed the sale of assets from its subsidiary Skyline Medical Inc. to DeRoyal Industries, a leading medical product manufacturer, to enhance its focus on AI-driven drug discovery, especially in light of its merger with Renovaro Biosciences. Skyline Medical is known for its STREAMWAY® System, a technology for safe fluid waste management in healthcare settings. This strategic transaction aims to strengthen DeRoyal's position in healthcare waste management by integrating Skyline's innovations, while allowing Predictive Oncology to fully concentrate on its core mission of accelerating drug development for cancer patients. The acquisition will help ensure continuity for Skyline's existing customers and extend the reach of the STREAMWAY® product line into additional healthcare facilities.

Potential Positives

Predictive Oncology has focused its resources on its core AI-driven drug discovery business, which can enhance operational efficiency and growth potential.

The acquisition of Skyline Medical's assets by DeRoyal Industries, a market leader, is expected to improve the scalability and market reach of the STREAMWAY® System.

This transaction positions Predictive Oncology to fully leverage its strengths in drug discovery while aligning with a strategic partner that enhances its technology offerings in the healthcare sector.

The restructuring plan implemented for Skyline Medical led to improved operating metrics, which signifies effective management and potential for profitability in future ventures.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the sale of Skyline Medical, indicating that Predictive Oncology has divested from a subsidiary that may have been underperforming or not aligned with its core business focus.

The company's restructuring efforts mentioned may suggest previous financial instability or operational challenges that needed addressing before the sale could be finalized.

The focus on a merger with Renovaro Biosciences raises questions about the company's future direction and whether the new alignment will effectively enhance its market position.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition involving Predictive Oncology?

Predictive Oncology sold its subsidiary Skyline Medical to DeRoyal Industries, focusing on core AI-driven drug discovery capabilities.

How does the STREAMWAY® System benefit healthcare providers?

The STREAMWAY® System automates waste fluid management, reducing manual handling and risks associated with fluid spillage during medical procedures.

What are the goals of Predictive Oncology's restructuring plan?

The restructuring plan aimed to improve Skyline Medical's operating metrics and achieve profitability before the sale to DeRoyal Industries.

How will Skyline Medical's customers be affected by the acquisition?

Customers will experience seamless continuity under the DeRoyal brand, ensuring expanded availability of the STREAMWAY® product line.

What technology does Predictive Oncology use in drug discovery?

They utilize an AI platform called PEDAL, which accurately predicts tumor responses to drug compounds for better treatment selection.

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, announced today that it has completed the sale of assets related to its wholly owned subsidiary, Skyline Medical Inc., to DeRoyal Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer and supplier of medical products.





As previously disclosed, Skyline Medical’s business operated outside the core focus of Predictive Oncology, which is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients. This transaction was consummated in anticipation of Predictive Oncology’s previously announced merger with Renovaro Biosciences.





Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Skyline Medical markets and sells the FDA-cleared STREAMWAY



®



System, a direct-to-drain wall suction waste fluid management technology that provides healthcare professionals with an automated, secure, and reliable method for managing potentially hazardous fluids, such as those generated during surgeries or other medical procedures. The system is designed to reduce manual handling, eliminate fluid spillage risks, and streamline waste management operations within medical settings.





“In late 2023, we implemented a restructuring plan with Skyline Medical to dramatically improve its operating metrics and return the business unit to profitability,” stated Josh Blacher, Chief Financial Officer of Predictive Oncology. “Having largely achieved this goal by the end of 2024, we then looked to consummate a synergistic business combination with an industry leader that would enable Skyline Medical to reach its full potential. That is exactly what this transaction with DeRoyal represents.”





"We are excited to integrate this innovative wall suction waste fluid management system into our product offerings," said Chris Schulze, Chief Sales Officer of DeRoyal Industries. "This acquisition strengthens our position as a leader in healthcare waste management solutions, enabling us to better serve our customers with advanced, environmentally friendly technologies. The Streamway



®



product line aligns with DeRoyal’s commitment to improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of healthcare facilities, while also supporting their efforts to meet regulatory compliance standards."





As part of the acquisition, DeRoyal Industries will offer the Streamway



®



wall suction waste fluid management product line under the DeRoyal brand. This transition will ensure seamless continuity for Skyline Medical’s existing customers while expanding the product's reach to new healthcare facilities looking to enhance their fluid waste management systems. The transaction was accounted for as an asset sale and all necessary approvals have been previously obtained.







About Predictive Oncology







Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.







About DeRoyal Industries







DeRoyal Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative healthcare products and services. For over 50 years, DeRoyal has been dedicated to providing high-quality solutions that improve patient outcomes, enhance the efficiency of healthcare providers, and support the success of healthcare facilities worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including surgical, wound care, infection prevention, and waste management solutions.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michael Moyer





LifeSci Advisors, LLC









mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com











Forward-Looking Statements:







Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



