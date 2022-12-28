Predictions and Trends for the Social Media Landscape in 2023

Wendy Mei, Head of Product & Strategy at Playsee

The social media landscape has undergone major shifts in 2022, such as the fall in popularity and user base of some of the top industry players, as well as the change in user preferences towards authentic content and platforms. This gave rise to several new social media apps attempting to capitalize on these changes. In 2023, the effects of these changes will become more pronounced as authentic content preferences continue to grow and evolve beyond simply authentic content to more localized and relevant content.

New Social Media Apps are on the Rise

In 2022 we’ve seen major social media platforms struggle to keep their users, as well as investors, interested in their platform, with one of the top platforms losing 75% in market value. This was a result of the metaverse failing to capture and meet user preferences. People want to live and experience the real world and have authentic experiences. As a result, several new social media apps surfaced and those with an authentic angle increased in popularity more than others. This has created opportunities for other platforms to gain users, but also for users to explore new platforms and ways to engage with their communities and create content.

With the shift in user behavior and preferences, people are finding new ways to integrate social media into their everyday lives to satisfy their need to connect and have a sense of belonging in their communities. In recent years, short-form video has become the most popular content for social media users. However, both short-form video and other trending social media content is prioritized by platforms as users will spend more time on the platform without gaining much value in their own lives, while platforms capitalize on their attention and time.

For platforms to remain relevant or come out on top, they must consider both the change in content preferences and how people want to use social media. One way to do so is to provide more value to a person's life and help satisfy the innate human need for a sense of belonging for users on their platform. The way this can be achieved can vary from platform to platform, but ultimately platforms must find the right balance of authentic content, commercial viability, and helping users become more connected to where they are in life.

Users are Gravitating to Authentic Content and Connections

User preferences for authentic content and connections will continue to grow and evolve into authenticity that is more relevant and localized. For example, if you saw a video of someone eating a delicious flakey croissant halfway around the world versus another video by the local bakery around the corner, you would relate to it more because you recognize the sound and sight of the street. It also adds more value because you can go there and get that croissant!

On the other hand, content on major social media platforms in recent years has become increasingly focused on trending and glamorous content such as popular music, dance routines, or extravagant experiences. This type of content is hard for users to relate to their everyday lives and would not bring value. Many major platforms encourage users to share personal narratives and spark debates, as this typically generates more engagement and time spent on the platform. However, this format and type of content often creates a separation from reality and divides communities, rather than building them.

As a result, we are seeing platforms that encourage relationship-building in their communities and promote authentic experiences gain popularity. In fact, a recent study conducted by Playsee shows that 86% of social media users want to see more authentic content and videos that more closely reflect their daily experiences. With users gravitating towards authentic platforms and localized content in the social media space, it is evident that there is user fatigue on traditional platforms.

The change in user behavior and content preferences is also evident in Playsee's user activities. With the platform’s core concept of neighborhood-centric and authentic content, the app has gained significant popularity and accumulated over 30 million users worldwide since launched in 2020. This growth in users affirms the platform’s core values and proves social media users are gravitating toward and beyond authentic content.

Gen Z Users Are Influencing the Industry

According to Ernst & Young’s research, “authenticity is the most important value for Gen Z — even beyond future plans and being rich.” The research also suggests that 92% of Gen Z highly value being authentic and true to themselves. Gen Z’s desire for authenticity is a force to be reckoned with. From the rise of new social media platforms to the changes in social media trends, Gen Z’s desire for authenticity has, and continues to impact the fabric of the social media industry.

Gen Z has a desire for authentic representations of themselves and others around them. A study conducted by GWI found that Gen Z, more than any other age group, feels that there is too much pressure to be perfect on social media. This significant shift in preferences has led to significant discontent towards the old social media platforms and created space for new platforms that promote authenticity. Being simply unfiltered is no longer authentically relatable.

For example, if you see a video of a cool street performance in an unfamiliar place versus seeing a local individual performing by the train station you pass by every day, you will relate more to the local video. This is simply because you can relate more to the person and content in the video, their local knowledge, and the recognizable street signs, colors, and sounds. To top it off you can actually go see the performance in person. Platforms that offer people an avenue to connect and allow them to feel like they belong, connect users from the online to the offline world.

What’s next for the social media industry

In 2023, we will see continued adoption of community-centric social media and growth in the popularity of integrating social media and technology for a more immersive and seamless online-to-offline experience.

We believe that the preference for authenticity will continue to grow and evolve. The authentic experience will not simply be sharing our unfiltered self. This new form of realism will be a combination of local and genuine experiences in our surroundings and connecting with others.

An American Perspectives Survey shows that 69% of Americans say that new friendships are made in places they visit frequently, such as the gym, at work, or coffee shop. Commonly visited places give people in the area a sense of familiarity and belonging, acting as a contributing factor that ties neighborhood connections closer.

In addition to familiarity, proximity is also a crucial factor that influences the formation of interpersonal connections. People tend to encounter others in close proximity more often, and thus, form a familiar connection with those in the area. With Playsee’s neighborhood-centric concept, the app shortens the distance between people. The focus on neighborhood experiences highlights the ordinary places people from the area are familiar with, allowing users to build meaningful connections within their neighborhood.

With the continuous demand for community-centric social media, as well as the evolution of authenticity, social media platforms, brands, and users will innovate, create, execute, and adopt content and advertising, both in the commercial and social media landscape.

