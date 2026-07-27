Prediction: This Will Be SpaceX's Stock Price by June 2027 (Hint: It's Time to Buy)

Key Points

SpaceX values its total addressable market at $28.5 billion, and it attributes most of that sum to AI products and services.

Wall Street says SpaceX's sales will grow at 102% annually through 2028; that makes the current valuation of 78 times sales tolerable.

Among the 10 largest U.S. IPOs in the past decade, the average stock returned 24% during its first year on the public market.

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Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed its historic initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 12. The rocket and satellite company raised a record $75 billion at an unprecedented market value of $1.7 trillion.

SpaceX stock is down 42% from its post-IPO high, partly because some insiders will be allowed to sell shares two days after the company reports second-quarter financial results on August 4. But a rich valuation, debt issuance, and launch delays have also factored into the decline.

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Nevertheless, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish. Among 37 analysts, SpaceX has a median target of $225 per share, implying 96% upside from its current share price of $115. My prediction is a little more conservative: I think SpaceX will trade at $167 per share by June 2027.

Here's why.

SpaceX is chasing a $26.5 trillion opportunity in AI products and services

SpaceX is a vertically integrated business that designs hardware and software across three operating segments: space, connectivity, and artificial intelligence. The company has a key competitive advantage in reusable rockets, which dramatically reduce launch costs. That economic moat has helped SpaceX build Starlink, the largest satellite internet service in the world.

SpaceX also runs two Colossus data centers, which collectively form the largest AI training cluster on the planet. Using its low-cost launch capabilities, massive satellite network, and AI expertise, the company plans to provide AI cloud services from orbital (space-based) data centers. Solar power and cold temperatures could solve the energy and cooling problems that limit terrestrial data centers.

"We believe we are the only company with a commercially viable path to building orbital AI compute at scale," SpaceX explains its SEC Form S-1. The company values its addressable market at $28.5 billion, and the vast majority of that sum ($26.5 trillion) is attributed to AI products and services.

Wall Street says SpaceX's revenue will grow at 102% annually through 2028

In the first quarter, SpaceX reported a net loss of $4.2 billion, but the company has plenty of cash on its balance sheet after raising $75 billion from its initial public offering (IPO) and AI revenue is likely to grow quickly in the quarters ahead. Anthropic and Alphabet have agreed to rent cloud capacity from SpaceX for monthly fees of $1.25 billion and $920 million, respectively.

SpaceX brought in revenue of $19.3 billion in the past year, and the company currently has a market value of $1.5 trillion as of July 25. Those figures give SpaceX a price-to-sales ratio of 78. That would be a very rich valuation in almost any circumstance, but it's tolerable here because Wall Street estimates sales will increase at 102% annually through 2028. In other words, SpaceX currently trades at about 11 times projected sales for 2028.

History says SpaceX's stock price will increase 45% by June 2027

SpaceX had a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion at its IPO price of $135 per share. That made it the largest IPO in history by a wide margin. There is no perfect comparison, but we can look at how other large IPOs have performed to make an educated guess about where SpaceX is headed.

The following chart shows the 10 largest U.S. IPOs (as measured by market value at the IPO price) between 2016 and 2025. It also details how those stocks performed during their first year on the market.

IPO Stock 1-Year Return (Post-IPO) Uber Technologies (27%) Airbnb 284% Rivian Automotive (58%) Coinbase Global (41%) Venture Global (60%) Roblox (8%) DoorDash 62% Rocket Companies (3%) Snowflake 170% Robinhood Markets (76%) Average 24%

Among the 10 largest U.S. IPOs in history, the average stock returned 24% during its first year on the public market. If SpaceX follows that trajectory, the stock will trade at $167 per share in June 2027. That implies 45% upside from the current share price of $115.

I think $167 per share is a sensible forecast. It implies a market value of $2.1 trillion, which means the stock would trade at 30 times projected sales for 2027. That is not cheap, but it is much cheaper than the current valuation.

More importantly, even if I am wrong about SpaceX reaching $167 per share by June 2027, I think patient investors who buy the stock today will outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years. I would start with a small position and add shares if the stock continues to move lower.

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Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, BlackRock, DoorDash, Roblox, Rocket Companies, Snowflake, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.