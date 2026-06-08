Prediction: This Will Be Palantir's Stock Price in 5 Years

Key Points

Palantir’s AIP platform is becoming a key driver of enterprise AI adoption.

The stock’s premium valuation depends on continued rapid revenue growth and backlog conversion.

A five-year base case points to meaningful upside, but valuation compression remains the biggest risk.

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Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have soared by roughly 789% in the past three years. The company's market capitalization has reached $324.9 billion (as of June 5. 2026), a massive valuation for a company expected to generate only about $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue.

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That makes predicting Palantir's stock price trajectory over the next five years complicated. Palantir may be one of the strongest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software companies in the market, but investors are already paying a steep price for that strength.

Multiple growth catalysts

Palantir's first-quarter fiscal 2026 results explain why investors are excited. The company's revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while U.S. revenue grew 104% year over year to $1.28 billion. U.S. commercial revenue was up 133% year over year to $595 million, and U.S. government revenue rose 84% year over year to $687 million. Management also raised full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion.

Palantir is differentiating itself from other enterprise AI players by positioning its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) as the layer that makes AI usable inside real organizations. Besides AI models, companies also need systems for authorization, cost tracking, auditability, security controls, data governance, and workflow integration. Management describes AIP as a "no slop zone" built to help enterprises trust and control AI agents in production.

As token costs fall, organizations are likely to increase their AI usage. In enterprise AI, this also means greater complexity, higher audit requirements, heightened security concerns, and increased workflow risk. Palantir expects AIP and its Ontology framework (which helps connect data, business rules, workflows, and real-world operations) to become more valuable in this environment, because companies need a reliable way to turn AI activity into trusted business action.

Palantir is already benefiting from increased demand. The company's customer count increased 31% year over year to 1,007, while net dollar retention (increased spending by the same customer cohort) reached 150% at the end of Q1. The company exited Q1 with remaining performance obligations (RPO, a measure of contracted backlog) of $4.5 billion, up 134% year over year.

Palantir's government business is also proving to be a growth engine. Reuters reported that the Pentagon plans to make Palantir's Maven AI system an official program of record (a formally recognized military program). Hence, the company may have a clearer path to long-term funding, wider deployment, and continued use across the U.S. military.

Five-year outlook

Palantir trades at nearly 62.2 times forward sales, a valuation difficult to justify unless the company remains one of the biggest winners in the enterprise AI market.

A balanced five-year scenario assumes revenue compounds at about 30% annually from the 2026 projected revenue base. That would put revenue near $28 billion in 2031. This is not an aggressive estimate considering that analysts expect fiscal 2031 revenues to be close to $38.8 billion.

If Palantir commands a premium 25 times sales by fiscal 2031, its market capitalization would reach around $700 billion even with the conservative revenue estimate. Using the current diluted share count of roughly 2.57 billion, that implies a future stock price near $272.

That would be around 14.9% annualized return from today's price. It assumes Palantir keeps growing rapidly but that its valuation multiple compresses as the company becomes larger.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.