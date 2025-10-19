Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price 5 Years From Now

Key Points

Nvidia is the dominant force in the data center GPU market.

Soaring data center spending is expected to rise to between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of the decade.

The stock is still attractively priced.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Perhaps as much as any other company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has ridden the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to new heights, becoming the world's largest company by market cap in the process. The company pioneered the graphics processing unit (GPU), which provide the computational horsepower that underpins AI. Many experts believe it's still early innings for AI, and the opportunity is vast.

Since the dawn of AI in early 2023, Nvidia stock has risen 1,150% (as of this writing), sending some investors to the sidelines. Yet, most experts believe AI adoption will continue for years to come. What does this mean for investors, and how high could the AI chipmaker climb from here?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's review the available evidence to determine what Nvidia's stock price could be by 2030.

Powering data through the ether

The humble GPU was originally designed to bring video game images to life. Parallel processing was the technological breakthrough that made this possible. Simply put, by breaking down enormous computing tasks into smaller, more manageable bits, processing speed increased multifold, thereby rendering lifelike images, which simply wasn't possible using the previously available technology. Nvidia applied this next-generation technology to solve other computing conundrums, including machine learning (an earlier branch of AI), cryptocurrency mining, and laying the foundation for self-driving cars.

However, it's the tidal wave of data center spending that will bring AI to the masses. Even after capital expenditures (capex) spending hit new highs this year, 2026 is poised to be another record-setting year for cloud providers. It's estimated that Nvidia's biggest customers -- Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon -- have earmarked a whopping $454 billion for capex in 2026, an increase of 26% -- and most of that spending will support their respective AI ambitions.

Nvidia controls a dominant 92% share of the data center GPU market, according to IoT Analytics, so it will likely attract the lion's share of that spending. Don't take my word for it. CEO Jensen Huang revealed during the company'searnings conference callthat Nvidia would capture roughly 58% of the infrastructure spending for data centers, when you include semiconductors, accelerators, GPUs, and turnkey AI supercomputers. With overall data center spending expected to climb to between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030, Nvidia could pocket as much as $1.74 trillion within five years.

Fun with numbers

While Nvidia has been the undisputed leader in the data center space, competition is ramping up, and some rivals are coming into their own. In the interest of conservatism, let's look to the past for some much-needed context.

Global data center spending reached roughly $455 billion in 2024, according to market research firm Dell'Oro Group. For its fiscal 2025 (ended Jan. 26), Nvidia generated data center revenue of $115 billion, which works out to about 25% of global data center spending that year. If data center infrastructure spending reaches $3 trillion within five years (the low end of Huang's range), Nvidia could generate $750 billion in data center revenue annually by 2030, an increase of 552% within five years.

Nvidia boasts a market cap of roughly $4.4 trillion and has a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 21 (as of this writing). Assuming its P/S remains constant, and if Nvidia were to generate $750 billion in revenue (a tall order), its stock price could jump 263% to $663 per share, pushing the company's market cap to $16.2 trillion.

The fine print

It's important to keep in mind that this is a thought exercise and fun with numbers. Reality is messy, and plenty can go wrong over the course of five years. Customers could begin sourcing GPUs from rivals (which has already begun, to some extent). Predictions of an AI bubble could prove to be true. The economy could turn south, which could stifle AI spending.

However, don't miss the forest for the trees. Nvidia's GPUs are the gold standard for AI processing and the choice of most top developers. AI promises a windfall of efficiency improvements, and most enterprises are scrambling to carve out their piece of the profits. So even if Huang's estimates are off, they are likely directionally accurate, meaning Nvidia has a long runway for growth ahead.

Furthermore, Nvidia has an attractive valuation, selling for just 29 times next year's expected earnings. Given the size of the opportunity and Nvidia's place in the AI ecosystem, I think that's a fair price to pay for the industry leader.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Danny Vena has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.