Prediction: This Will Be the Next $1 Trillion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock, According to Jensen Huang

Key Points

Marvell is a rising star in the world of custom silicon and critical interconnects stitching AI GPUs together.

The AI revolution has propelled several semiconductor stocks into the trillion-dollar club.

As AI capex accelerates, Marvell's specific role within chip stacks looks well-positioned to capture additional spend from hyperscalers.

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In the race to build ever-larger artificial intelligence (AI) systems, connectivity is quietly emerging as the next critical bottleneck after raw compute and the need for high-bandwidth memory. At the recent Computex conference, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang underscored this shift by publicly endorsing Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) -- calling the chipmaker the next trillion-dollar company.

Marvell's specialized semiconductors focus on high-speed networking, optical interconnects, and custom silicon. As hyperscalers accelerate data center buildouts, Marvell sits at the intersection of performance, efficiency, and architectural flexibility, positioning it for substantial growth amid the AI infrastructure boom.

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Marvell plays an important role in AI chip stacks

Marvell designs the connective tissue that allows artificial intelligence (AI) workloads to operate at scale. The company offers Ethernet switches, optical DSPs for high-bandwidth, low-latency links, and custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

In hyperscale AI data centers, individual GPUs do not operate in isolation. Rather, these accelerators are exchanging enormous volumes of data in real time across tens of thousands of racks and rows. Marvell's solutions address this data flow by delivering the high-speed fabrics, optics, and programmable networking that keep large-scale training clusters and inference deployments running efficiently.

Marvell's exposure to both critical networking gear and custom silicon makes the company a prime picks-and-shovels player in the AI infrastructure era. By offering a variety of connectivity solutions, the company has multiple avenues for revenue and earnings expansion as AI architectures evolve.

Analyzing trillion-dollar chip stocks

Nvidia's first-mover advantage in GPUs allowed the company to strike early during the initial phases of the generative AI wave. Hence, Nvidia was the first semiconductor stock to enter the trillion-dollar club, propelled by its dominant data center services operation.

Broadcom followed Nvidia's path to a trillion-dollar valuation, riding strong demand for custom AI ASICs and high-speed networking switches that complement GPU clusters. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing later achieved a $1 trillion market cap as investors realized the company's role as an indispensable foundry partner, manufacturing the most advanced nodes for the entire chip ecosystem.

Most recently, the Micron Technology, Samsung, and SK Hynix trio joined the exclusive list of trillion-dollar chip stocks as valuations rerate and catch up to price in the potential of the AI memory supercycle.

This sequence illustrates how capital has chosen to flow through the AI chip value chain: Investors first rewarded the core compute layer that unlocks new capabilities, then extended these premiums to the enablers of AI deployment at scale. Marvell occupies such an enabling role across high-performance connectivity.

How can Marvell reach a $1 trillion market cap?

Reaching a $1 trillion market capitalization from Marvell's current level -- roughly $234 billion -- requires a combination of compound earnings growth and valuation expansion that reflects sustained growth.

Wall Street projects Marvell's earnings to double over the next two years, driven by accelerated adoption of AI-related networking and custom silicon. At a current forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 65, Marvell stock already prices in lofty expectations. Moreover, should the company achieve the 2027 estimates above and maintain its current forward P/E, Marvell would be valued closer to $400 billion -- a far cry from $1 trillion.

Any further rerating could occur if Marvell demonstrates better-than-expected execution and if the market continues to recognize connectivity as the next structural bottleneck within AI infrastructure. As explored above, historical precedent in the AI semiconductor space supports this possibility. Early in the AI revolution, investors applied the highest valuation multiples to the most visible compute leaders -- GPU designers. But as the build-out matured, premium valuations shifted toward the companies that solve the scaling frictions emerging from larger deployments.

Networking and interconnect specialists are finally beginning to receive similar attention because investors are catching on that every incremental GPU added to a cluster increases the perceived value of moving data efficiently. Marvell's combination of networking leadership and custom silicon momentum places it squarely in this next phase of AI infrastructure buildouts. If AI capex continues accelerating and Marvell is able to capture a meaningful share of the expanding connectivity and custom chip opportunity, the company's earnings power could be in a position to rise substantially over the next several years.

A path that combines strong top-line growth with robust profit margins should yield a premium valuation multiple that remains elevated within a short list of high-growth semiconductor names. This formula would make the trillion-dollar milestone achievable for Marvell.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.