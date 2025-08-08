Prediction: Whirlpool Will Soar Over the Next Few Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points Investors need to be patient, but the tariffs will inevitably improve Whirlpool's competitive position in the US market.

The tariffs on its Asian competitors are significant and, if maintained, could prove a game-changer for the company.

Some positive things are going Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) way of late. The home appliance maker looks set to be a net winner over the long term from the Trump administration's recent tariff actions. The company's decision last year to exit its European business (which combined with Arcelik to form Beko Europe) should magnify the tariff's benefits further by increasing the company's exposure to North America.

Whirlpool's near-term headwinds

That said, the company needs to overcome some near-term headwinds, and the irony is that they are caused by the self-same tariff actions that will help the company over the long term. As recently discussed, Whirlpool's immediate problem is that Asian competitors are preloading product into the market in anticipation of higher tariffs (as they did in the first quarter) or to take advantage of any tariff pauses (as they did in the second quarter).

As a result, Whirlpool's markets are suffering intense promotional activity as its competitors sell their inventory into the market through 2025. According to Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer on a recentearnings call "we expect that foreign competitors will begin to experience the full implications of tariffs and appliances as they sell down their preloaded inventory in the back half of 2025."

Bitzer's comment speaks to a likely continuation of the near-term pressure that caused the company to cut its full-year guidance.

Whirlpool's long-term growth prospects

Still, it also refers to the substantive tariffs currently applied to Asian competitors. Whirlpool outlined some of them on its earnings presentation, with imports from China tariffed at 44% to 61%, Korea at 29%, Vietnam at 25%, Thailand at 39%, etc. While these rates may change, and its competitors can expand investment to produce more in the U.S., 80% of what Whirlpool sells in the U.S. is made in the U.S.

Simply put, Whirlpool is best placed to benefit from the new tariff regime, and that should become clear enough as the full impact of tariffs kicks in. As such, Whirlpool stock has excellent upside prospects.

