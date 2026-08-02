Prediction: Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF Will Be Back Above $1 Trillion in Assets Before the Year Is Out. Here's the Math.

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF became the first ETF in history to cross $1 trillion in assets in early June.

As of Friday's close, the fund's assets stood at about $979 billion, roughly 2% below the milestone.

Investors added about $69 billion of new money to the fund in the first five months of 2026.

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Earlier this summer, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) held a title no ETF had ever claimed. In early June, it became the first exchange-traded fund in history to cross $1 trillion in assets.

Then the market pulled back, and the milestone slipped away. As of Friday's close, the fund held about $979 billion, with its shares at $686.65. Even after a two-day rally to close out July, the fund sits roughly $21 billion shy of the line.

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But I don't think the fund stays below the line for long. My prediction is that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF finishes the year back above $1 trillion. And the case rests on arithmetic more than on optimism.

A 2% gap, and two forces closing it

The gap itself is small. Getting from about $979 billion back to $1 trillion requires roughly $21 billion, or a gain of about 2%.

Two forces work on that gap, and both have been pushing in the same direction all year.

The first is new money. Investors poured about $69 billion into the fund in the first five months of 2026. That works out to nearly $14 billion a month. Indeed, when the fund crossed the $1 trillion line in June, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF held about $860 billion and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust about $786 billion.

At that pace, inflows alone could close the gap in under two months -- even if the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) goes nowhere.

The second force is the market itself. Every 1% move in the S&P 500 shifts the fund's assets by close to $10 billion. A 2% rally, which the index can produce in a good week, covers the entire distance in one stroke. Pair a modestly rising market with the fund's steady inflows, and the line gets crossed well before December.

For the prediction to fail, the index would need to fall meaningfully from here and stay down for the remaining five months of the year, with the decline deep enough to overwhelm nearly $14 billion a month of new money. That's possible. Markets have bad stretches. But it's a much bigger ask than the 2% the prediction needs.

Why the money keeps coming

The inflow side is the part that doesn't depend on the market's mood, so it deserves a closer look.

It isn't the yield attracting the money. As a dividend stock, the fund is unremarkable, yielding about 1.1%. The draw is cost. The fund charges an expense ratio of 0.03%, which means an investor with $100,000 in it pays about $30 a year.

Index competitors charge similarly little, but the fund's scale and Vanguard's brand have made it the default choice for a huge share of the money moving into index funds.

The record helps, too. The fund has compounded at about 15% annually since its launch in September 2010. Investors shouldn't extrapolate that figure forward, as it covers one of the better stretches in market history, capped by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

But performance like that, at nearly no cost, explains why the money keeps arriving. In other words, it's the ETFs minuscule expense ratio that is key to its value proposition.

At $1 trillion in assets, a 0.03% fee produces only about $300 million a year in fee revenue for Vanguard. The fund's owners keep almost everything the market delivers, and scale is what makes those economics work for the manager.

Of course, the fund carries real concentration risk. More than a third of its assets sit in its 10 largest holdings, and chipmaker Nvidia alone accounts for 7.5%.

A slump concentrated in the market's biggest growth stocks would therefore drag the fund down disproportionately, and it would push the $1 trillion date out with it.

And this prediction is a statement more about arithmetic than a market call. I have no idea what the S&P 500 will do over the next five months. I simply think a 2% gap, set against nearly $14 billion a month of inflows, has a reasonable chance of closing soon.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.