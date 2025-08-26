Prediction: This Unstoppable Stock Will Join Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple in the $3 Trillion Club Before 2028

Key Points Alphabet dominates two industries and is a strong contender in a third.

The company has long employed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to improve its search results and has added a suite of generative AI tools to Google Cloud.

Alphabet's legal troubles are well documented but provide a compelling opportunity.

It was just 20 years ago that energy and industrial stalwarts ExxonMobil and General Electric were the world's most valuable companies when measured by market cap, with values of $392 billion and $375 billion, respectively. In the two decades since, there's been a paradigm shift, and technology leads the field.

The companies topping the list need little introduction. AI chipmaker Nvidia heads the pack at $4.3 trillion as of this writing, hitting record highs multiple times this year. Cloud and software specialist Microsoft is also within striking distance of a new record high, worth $3.8 trillion. Rounding out this tech triad is iPhone maker Apple at $3.4 trillion.

With a market cap of $2.4 trillion, it seems inevitable that search and cloud titan Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is on the fast track for membership in the $3 trillion club. A combination of market domination, speedy growth, and the wildcard of artificial intelligence (AI) should provide the tailwinds the company needs to join this exclusive society.

The legal conundrum

I think it's important to address the elephant in the room. The past couple of years have been a legal quagmire for Alphabet. The company has been embroiled in several court cases alleging that it held a monopoly in the digital advertising and online search markets. Those cases were decided against the Google parent, and the courts are weighing the appropriate remedies. A decision is expected later this month.

The most severe remedy would likely be a breakup of the company, which rightfully has some investors concerned. However, some on Wall Street believe that shareholders could actually benefit if that were to occur. D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria calculated that, in a "sum of the parts" valuation, Alphabet could be worth more than $3.7 trillion, representing a 52% increase over its current market capitalization. This suggests a breakup isn't necessarily the worst-case scenario.

The day-to-day

With these cases near a conclusion, investors are beginning to focus on the company's future -- and the future looks bright. In the second quarter, Alphabet generated revenue that grew 14% to $96.4 billion, fueled by strong advertising and robust cloud growth.

While estimates vary, Google has been the undisputed internet search leader, recently controlling 90% of the worldwide search market, according to internet statistics aggregator StatCounter. The company's consistent innovation and ongoing improvement of its search algorithms have helped keep it ahead of the pack. Furthermore, fears that AI may render traditional search obsolete are overblown. While Google certainly faces challenges, its AI Overviews will likely continue to coexist alongside traditional search, providing users with both quick-hit answers and deeper dives.

Alphabet has long been a leader and key player in digital advertising, driven by its Google Search and YouTube streaming video services. The company also boasts nine products that sport 1 billion monthly users (or more), which act as a funnel for its ads. In 2024, Google captured an estimated 26% of U.S digital advertising revenue, according to data compiled by eMarketer. For context, its closest competitor, Meta Platforms, garnered just 21%, while third-place Amazon accounted for 14%. While competition is heating up, Google is expected to remain dominant for years to come.

Alphabet is also a leader in cloud computing. Google Cloud is one of the "Big Three" cloud infrastructure service providers. The company controlled roughly 10% of the market in the first quarter, according to data supplied by Canalys. It is also growing at a brisk pace, with year-over-year revenue growth of 31%.

Management noted that Alphabet's AI offerings are fueling growth for Google Cloud, with "significant demand for our comprehensive AI product portfolio." Google's Gemini family of advanced large language models (LLMs) remains among the best in the industry.

The path to $3 trillion

Alphabet currently boasts a market cap of $2.4 trillion, which means it will take stock price gains of roughly 23% to drive its value to $3 trillion. According to Wall Street, Alphabet is expected to generate revenue of $394 billion in 2025, giving it a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of roughly 6. Assuming its P/S remains constant, Alphabet would have to grow its revenue to roughly $485 billion annually to support a $3 trillion market cap.

Wall Street is currently forecasting revenue growth for Alphabet of about 11% annually over the next five years. If the company can meet that achievable benchmark, it could achieve a $3 trillion market cap as soon as 2028. However, Alphabet has a long track record of exceeding Wall Street's expectations, giving me confidence to predict it will likely happen sooner. It's also worth noting that Alphabet has grown its quarterly revenue by 425% over the past decade, so Wall Street could be conservative in its forecast.

Furthermore, Alphabet currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21, a significant discount compared to the multiple of 30 for the S&P 500. The legal uncertainty is providing a very attractive entry point for shrewd investors who plan to hold for the next five to 10 years. That's why I predict Alphabet will earn is membership in the $3 trillion club in short order.

