Prediction: This Unstoppable ETF Will Crush the S&P 500 in 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

Most funds underperform the S&P 500, but a few growth ETFs have managed to top the index.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is highly invested in the top AI stocks, providing broad AI exposure to shareholders.

Growth stocks and ETFs are likely to underperform in bear markets, but over time, they come out on top.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

It's hard to beat the market, especially when it's doing well. S&P Global provides an annual "scorecard" of how large-cap mutual funds perform in comparison with the S&P 500, and nearly every year, most mutual funds underperform. In 2025, for example, 79% of funds underperformed when the S&P 500 gained more than 16%.

When the market is thriving, it's driven by growth stocks, and many growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are, in fact, outperforming the market right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

High-growth tech stocks and ETFs also fall harder in bear markets, but over time, since there are more and longer bull markets than bear markets, many growth ETFs come out on top. Consider the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT). It's up 23% year to date, more than double the S&P 500. Here's why that should continue this year and beyond.

The top names in tech

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is full of the top names in tech, and today, that means artificial intelligence (AI). However, it's been around since 2010, and its components change as trends change. VGT tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. This index requires that at least 80% of assets go to U.S. technology stocks, including large-, mid-, and small-cap companies across software, hardware, and semiconductors. Since it's a weighted passive index fund, its components are determined by the index and weighted accordingly.

The top five components are Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Micron Technology, and Broadcom, which together represent nearly half of the total. That gives investors broad exposure to technology without the risk of investing in a single stock. That could be riskier than having components equally weighted, but the risk is minimized by having 321 components in total.

The risk is also reduced by the model, because stocks will be bought and sold as they grow or lose value; shareholders can feel assured knowing that a losing stock will be sold off, either in part or in total, if it doesn't meet the criteria for belonging.

Long-term growth

The Vanguard ETF is one of the company's best-performing ETFs since inception, and the absolute best performer over the past 10 years, with a 25.6% annuallized 10-year return.

As AI continues to dominate technology and AI stocks continue to soar, the ETF is likely to keep outperforming this year. If the AI cycle continues, which is expected, the ETF should keep outperforming.

The danger for investors is when there's a downturn. It will happen at some point, and the Information Technology ETF is likely to underperform in a big way when it does. Investors in this ETF should keep a long-term investing approach and be able to hold on when the going gets tough for maximum success.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Information Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Information Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Information Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,519!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,281,302!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 25, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple and Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.