Prediction: This Under-the-Radar AI Stock Will Be the Surprise Winner of 2026

Key Points

Rezolve AI operates in the agentic commerce industry, which has a 35.7% CAGR through 2033.

The company has tremendous revenue scale and recently reported its first profitable month, indicating that the business model is sustainable.

It's scaling its market share through a combination of strong internal growth and strategic acquisitions.

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Rezolve AI is gaining traction in the agentic AI industry

Rezolve AI specializes in agentic commerce, a business model that combines e-commerce with AI agents. This technology helps shoppers through the customer journey and makes product recommendations based on what the customer needs. Grandview Research projects a 35.7% CAGR for this industry through 2033.

The company closed 2025 with more than 950 customers across various sectors. Rezolve AI only had a little over 100 customers at the end of the first half of 2025, marking a ninefold improvement.

That momentum has directly translated into higher revenue growth. Rezolve AI earned $6.3 million in the first half of 2025 and $40.5 million in the second half of the year. Rezolve AI also exited the year with $232 million in annual recurring revenue while securing its first profitable month. Furthermore, Rezolve AI is targeting $360 million in 2026 revenue and intends to exit the year with $500 million in annual recurring revenue.

Rezolve AI is using acquisitions to expand its market share

Rezolve AI is scaling its market share through a combination of strong internal growth and strategic acquisitions. This strategy can pay off in the long run since the agentic AI industry is still in its early stages. For instance, the firm acquired Smartpay and Subsquid last year, which Cantor Fitzgerald touted as "solid moves to accelerate Rezolve's Agentic Commerce and digital asset infrastructure timeline."

The agentic AI platform provider made additional acquisitions in 2025 and started the new year strong by acquiring Reward Loyalty UK Limited for $230 million. This addition helps Rezolve AI link AI-driven consumer engagement with loyalty rewards.

Rezolve AI is also trying to acquire Commerce.com for $700 million and merge the two companies together. Commerce.com's board utilized a poison pill as Rezolve AI tries to win over existing shareholders.

Less than a week before proposing the Commerce.com acquisition, Rezolve AI CEO Daniel Wagner recently signaled his confidence in the company by purchasing an additional nine million shares. This investment by Rezolve AI's leader makes it easier for shareholders to feel confident about the firm's long-term direction.

Taken together, Rezolve AI is demonstrating an ability to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The key question going forward is whether it can translate that revenue expansion into sustained profitability -- something that will ultimately determine whether it becomes a long-term winner.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Vertiv, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.