Prediction: This Ultimate Cryptocurrency's Price Will 10X in 10 Years if This Happens

Key Points

Gold's huge gain in recent years shows that those in control of large pools of capital still view it as the best safe-haven asset.

It's not crazy to think that this leading cryptocurrency can command half of gold's current $35 trillion market cap in 10 years.

The world is going to be more technologically driven, providing a robust foundation for this digital asset to thrive.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Investing in unproven technologies is a risky endeavor. But if investors have done their homework and have conviction, it certainly makes sense to take a position. What was a risky bet in the early days over time starts to look more like a safer opportunity. That's what I think has occurred with a top digital asset, even though there is still tremendous upside.

In the past decade, this cryptocurrency's price skyrocketed almost 22,000% (as of Jan. 26). I predict that it could rise tenfold over the next 10 years if this happens.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Fulfilling the digital gold narrative

On the morning of Jan. 26, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market cap was $1.7 trillion. I think it's very realistic that this figure could increase tenfold, driving the popular digital asset's market cap to $17 trillion in early 2036. This would result in a much lower gain than the 71% annualized return we've been enamored with over the past decade. And it would imply a Bitcoin price of about $880,000 in 2036.

The basis of this prediction is simple and straightforward. Gold is the best asset to compare to Bitcoin. Gold has been on a fantastic run, with its price soaring 99% in the past 24 months (as of Jan. 26). The value of all above-ground gold is estimated to be $35 trillion. It's reasonable, in my view, to see Bitcoin reach half the value in 10 years that the precious metal is today.

The only thing that needs to happen is that more individuals, companies, asset managers, and governments start to view Bitcoin as a better store of value and portfolio holding. This sounds easy enough, but gold's impressive recent performance shows that Bitcoin still has a lot of work to do to win over more people around the world, especially those thinking about geopolitical uncertainty and burgeoning sovereign debt.

But I remain bullish. Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sees Bitcoin fulfilling the digital gold narrative as the most important variable in its outlook.

Set up for success in an increasingly digital world

Gold's biggest advantage is that it's been a top store of value for thousands of years. That longevity and safe-haven status is important for many market participants, particularly those in charge of huge sums of capital.

Bitcoin is superior in many ways, however. It's more portable, verifiable, divisible, and resistant to censorship. Bitcoin is also scarcer, with an absolute cap of 21 million units to its supply.

And the fact that the cryptocurrency is purely digital means that it's best positioned to thrive in a world that is only going to become more impacted by things related to technology, artificial intelligence, and the internet.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.