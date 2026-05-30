Prediction: This Trend, Launched by Cerebras, Could Supercharge the AI Bull Market This Year

Key Points

Investors have piled into AI stocks in recent years due to the technology’s high potential.

This has helped stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet to soar.

10 stocks we like better than Cerebras Systems ›

Investors have been on the lookout for artificial intelligence (AI) buying opportunities over the past few years. Why? Because AI has demonstrated its ability to become the next big transformational technology. Thanks to AI, companies may gain tremendously in efficiency and become more innovative -- and this is fantastic news for earnings and stock performance.

All of this has prompted investors to scoop up shares of companies leading this revolution, from AI chip giant Nvidia to, most recently, Nvidia challenger Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS). As a result, companies involved in AI have led the S&P 500 to gains over the past three calendar years -- and propelled the bull market higher.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Now my prediction is that a trend recently launched by Cerebras could supercharge the AI bull market this year.

The AI boom so far

First, a quick look at what's happened so far in the AI boom. Nvidia may have been the first winner, as the company noticed the potential of AI about a decade ago and shifted the focus of its graphics processing units (GPUs) to suit this technology. Others, such as cloud service providers like Amazon and Alphabet, have also scored a win as customers rush to them to get in on AI products and services.

All of this has resulted in explosive revenue growth at these companies and high demand for their offerings. Their stock prices have taken off, too, as investors recognized their performance and bet on more to come.

You'll notice that many of the biggest AI success stories are also market giants that have been around for decades. For example, Nvidia and Amazon both were founded more than 30 years ago. They had plenty of time to grow their businesses into earnings machines before the AI era arrived -- and today, thanks to AI, they offer investors a new growth driver.

Now, let's consider the trend recently launched by Cerebras. And this is the trend of young, dynamic AI companies launching initial public offerings. Cerebras went public on May 14, and as the biggest IPO so far this year, went on to raise $5.5 billion and to deliver a 68% increase on that first day of trading.

The SpaceX IPO

Next up is the SpaceX IPO -- the company's intended valuation of almost $2 trillion would make it the biggest IPO ever, and some press reports say trading may begin June 12. While SpaceX is known for its rocket launches, it also has a big AI business, meaning it may attract investors looking for the next AI winner.

Meanwhile, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is preparing to file for an IPO in a few days or weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal. And Anthropic, the maker of AI assistant Claude, might launch an IPO as early as October, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. Valuations of each could surpass $800 billion, with OpenAI even reaching $1 trillion, various press reports show.

What does this mean for older AI stocks?

All of this means investors interested in AI stocks soon may have plenty of new investing opportunities. Is this bad news for the tried-and-true AI stocks like Nvidia and Amazon? Not necessarily. The new IPO companies may not be the right choice for every investor. They come with more risk as they are heavily focused on AI, and in the case of SpaceX, other new and sometimes unproven technologies. So, while aggressive AI investors may rush to get in on one or more of these opportunities, those with less risk tolerance may prefer to stick with companies that have proven their earnings strength over time -- and may have a broader range of proven revenue sources.

Still, this trend of AI market launches, initiated by Cerebras, could be very positive for AI stocks as a whole since it expands the investment opportunities within the industry. And it demonstrates that investors still are interested in getting in on this high-growth market, one forecast to reach $2 trillion in a few years. This enthusiasm is likely to spill over into the entire AI market, inspiring investors to add AI stocks to their portfolios.

That's why my prediction is that this IPO trend, started by Cerebras, could supercharge the AI bull market in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Cerebras Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Cerebras Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cerebras Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.