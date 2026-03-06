Prediction: The Trade Desk Will Be One of the Best-Performing Stocks of 2026

Key Points

The programmatic advertising specialist is still seeing respectable revenue growth.

If the company can reaccelerate its growth, the stock should rise accordingly.

Meanwhile, the shares have fallen to an incredibly attractive valuation.

Few stocks have had as rough a go over the past year as The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Revenue growth has been slowing, which has caused investors to panic. It also can't seem to keep a person employed at the CFO position, which is another red flag. All this has added up to a stock that is down over 80% from its all-time high.

However, I think this sell-off is overdone. While I agree that The Trade Desk shouldn't be trading at the same premium that it was before the sell-off, today's price is just way too cheap for the business that The Trade Desk is. I think the market may realize that and cause a market rally.

This could propel The Trade Desk to be one of the best-performing stocks in 2026, making it a great buy now.

The Trade Desk is still growing at a market-matching pace

During the fourth quarter, The Trade Desk's revenue grew at a 14% pace. However, it was its first-quarter guidance that gave investors the scare. It expects at least $678 million in revenue, indcating 10% growth. Since The Trade Desk was growing at over a 20% pace just a year ago, this slowdown is very concerning. However, I don't think it's so concerning that the stock should be trading as cheaply as it is.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 26 and a forward earnings ratio of under 12, The Trade Desk looks like an unreal deal right now. I believe it is, as the S&P 500 trades for 25.8 times trailing earnings and 21.9 times forward earnings. While the trailing earnings metric looks a bit expensive, that's because the company had some one-time charges during Q1 that skewed this metric. So in reality, it's actually cheaper than the market once those effects are stripped out from a trial earnings perspective.

It's not often that you get a chance to buy a stock this cheap, but is it worth it?

You can buy a stock that looks cheap and still overpay for it. The Trade Desk needs to find a way to reaccelerate its revenue growth, at least to the mid-teens. If it can do that, then I think the market will return it to at least a market-matching multiple, which would basically double its stock price (for a forward earnings perspective).

I think that's a fairly low bar to clear, and with The Trade Desk operating in a cutting-edge part of the advertising space, it shouldn't be that hard to do. I think the risk-reward profile here is fantastic, and investors should use this latest sell-off as a buying opportunity to scoop up a long-term winner.

