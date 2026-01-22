Prediction: These Mid-Cap AI Stocks Could Outperform the "Magnificent Seven" in 2026

Key Points

The "Magnificent Seven" has been the primary driver of the S&P 500's gains for years.

However, there are smaller AI stocks that could be the bigger opportunities for investors.

Kratos Defense & Security and Unity Software could be two AI stocks to put on your radar.

10 stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ›

It's no secret that the "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been the primary drivers of the S&P 500's stellar performance in recent years. In 2025, the Mag 7 delivered a 23% total return, following an incredible 64% gain in 2024 and a 37% rise in 2023.

I'll spare you the math. This means that a $10,000 investment in the Magnificent Seven at the start of 2023 would be worth about $27,700 in January 2026. And it's fair to say that the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) investment has been the driving force behind this exceptional performance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, as we head into the next phase of the AI revolution, it may be better to look for stocks that are a little more under the radar, rather than the trillion-dollar giants. Here are two that could be worth a closer look right now.

AI-powered defense

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a leading developer of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), hypersonic missile systems, and other defense products used by the U.S. Department of Defense, allies, and private-sector government contractors. The company is the largest provider of jet target drone systems to the United States military, and one key point to know is that its main business focuses are areas that are getting major attention when it comes to defense spending right now.

Recent growth is promising, with 36% year-over-year growth in uncrewed systems (drone) revenue leading the way. But this could be just the starting point. The UAV market is expected to roughly quadruple in size by 2032, and the Department of Defense is allocating 47% more to hypersonic systems than it did just two years ago.

Simply put, evolving AI technology allows Kratos to make its products better and more valuable to customers, and there is massive potential for this business to grow.

A turnaround that's making great progress

Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides an AI-powered software platform that allows video game developers to create and monetize their games. Over 70% of the top 1,000 mobile games were created using Unity's platform, so it is truly the leader in its space.

A couple of years ago, Unity made pricing changes that were not well received by customers, and the platform's future growth potential was questionable. But new CEO Matt Bromberg, who was instrumental in Zynga's turnaround a few years ago, has made excellent progress, leaning in to the creation of AI tools for game creation, more effective marketing tools for creators, and forming a partnership with Epic Games.

Recent results are very encouraging. The company has returned to revenue growth, and in the most recent quarter, free cash flow grew by an impressive 31% year over year. With an excellent balance sheet and tons of potential to expand beyond the core gaming business (Unity is already seeing impressive traction in the automotive industry, for example), this could be a turnaround story worth investing in.

Should you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,340!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.