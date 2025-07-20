Prediction: These 5 First-Half AI Stock Losers Will Be Second-Half Winners

Key Points Alphabet and GitLab are misunderstood stocks that are poised to be AI winners.

Salesforce and ServiceNow are software companies with big AI opportunities in front of them.

SentinelOne has a big potential catalyst in the second half as its deal with Lenovo rolls out.

The first half of 2025 wasn't kind to a number of promising artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, particularly in the software space. However, the second half could be very different.

Let's look at five stocks that were AI losers in the first half of 2025 that look poised to rebound in the second half.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) continues to be one of the most misunderstood stocks in the market. Investors keep worrying about AI disrupting its core search business, but that misses the bigger picture. Google isn't a search company -- it's a content discovery platform with a huge distribution advantage and decades of behavioral data behind it.

Alphabet's browser and mobile operating system give it an enormous edge. Chrome commands more than 65% of global browser share, while Android runs on over 70% of smartphones. Meanwhile, Google has revenue-sharing deals to be the default search engine across Apple devices and other browsers. As search and AI evolve, that distribution becomes increasingly important.

At the same time, Google has stepped up its game with its new AI-powered Search Mode. In a recent Oppenheimer survey, 82% of users found it more helpful than traditional search, and 75% preferred it to ChatGPT. Importantly, Google doesn't need to change user behavior and have people switch over to its apps. Its billions of users just need to click AI Mode to get this experience.

Its cloud computing business is also gaining traction. Google Cloud revenue rose 28% last quarter, and the company is investing heavily to build capacity to keep up with demand. Add in under-appreciated assets like its Waymo robotaxi business and its Willow quantum chip, and Alphabet looks ready to rebound in the back half.

GitLab

Another company that is misunderstood is GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB). Investors are worried that with AI, organizations are going to need fewer coders. However, thus far AI has led to more software development, while GitLab has quietly been transforming itself into a software development lifecycle platform.

The company took a big step forward in this direction with the release of GitLab 18. It added over 30 new features, including its Duo Agent Platform, which allows users to deploy AI agents across the entire development cycle from code generation to testing to compliance. This is important, as according to William Blair, developers only spend about 20% of their time actually writing code.

The company has already been growing revenue at a strong clip, including 27% last quarter. The growth is being driven by new customers as well as existing customers buying more seats and upgrading tiers. GitLab has also been expanding key partnerships, including with Amazon.

As a company that is helping drive end-to-end development workflow efficiency, GitLab has a strong future ahead and looks like a solid rebound candidate.

Salesforce

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has spent the last year refocusing its platform around AI. Its new Agentforce platform has over 4,000 paying customers already, and it's at the center of what could become a much bigger digital labor platform.

The company's strategy is to unify apps, data, automation, and metadata to a single framework called ADAM. It will then use this as a foundation to build and scale AI agents, helping create a digital workforce. It also recently rolled out a more flexible pricing model tied to outcomes to help increase adoption.

Salesforce is already the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software, and its push into AI agents could be a huge growth driver. With the stock lagging in the first half, it could rebound if Agentforce starts to gain more traction.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) may not be an obvious AI name, but it's also using AI to help transform its business. The company's roots are in IT management, but it has since expanded into human resources, finance, and customer service.

The company's strength has always been connecting siloed departments and helping organizations streamline their operations. It has embedded AI into its Now Platform, helping take these efforts to the next level. It's been seeing strong traction, with AI-driven Pro Plus deals quadrupling year over year last quarter. As organizations increasingly focus on efficiency and automation to help reduce costs, ServiceNow is well-positioned.

While some investors worry about enterprise software budgets, ServiceNow is a cost-saving platform that should continue to perform well in the current environment. That should help set the stock up to rebound later this year.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) stock was under pressure in the first half of the year, but there's a good reason to believe that it will perform much better in the second half. The big reason is that its new partnership with Lenovo is about to ramp up.

Lenovo is the world's largest enterprise PC vendor, and starting in the second half, it will pre-install SentinelOne's Singularity Platform on all new computers it sells. Existing Lenovo users will also be able to upgrade to SentinelOne's AI-powered security platform. That's a huge opportunity for the cybersecurity company.

SentinelOne has already been seeing solid revenue growth, including 23% last quarter. While it's not the leader in the endpoint security space -- that would be CrowdStrike -- its platform receives high marks from Gartner. Meanwhile, its Purple AI solution, which helps analysts hunt complex security threats through the use of natural language prompts, has been the fastest-growing solution in its history.

All in all, SentinelOne is a solid company whose stock trades at a big discount to some of its bigger peers. Meanwhile, the Lenovo deal should be a catalyst in the second half.

