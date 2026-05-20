Prediction: These 4 Stocks Will Hit a $3 Trillion Valuation by the End of 2027

Key Points

Amazon is a stone's throw away from reaching $3 trillion.

Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor are thriving amid the AI build-out.

Meta's stock is dramatically undervalued, and a reasonable valuation could result in a $3 trillion market cap.

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Only four companies have a market value of $3 trillion or more. However, by the end of 2027, I think four other companies will join this exclusive club. One of these stocks is a no-brainer, but the other three will need to make some noise to reach a $3 trillion market cap by the time 2027 ends.

The four stocks I think can reach this level are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). All four of these stocks are heavy competitors in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, and I think they could make for genius investments.

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Amazon

Amazon is about the easiest pick for this list. It currently has a $2.8 trillion market cap, so reaching $3 trillion should occur this year, let alone 2027. While Amazon is commonly thought of as a commerce investment, the reality is that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing segment is driving a lot of its earnings growth.

AWS' first quarter was its best quarter in nearly four years, and if it can keep that pace up, the company should easily reach $3 trillion within a few months and be well past the $3 trillion mark by the end of 2027.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Now is where things get a bit more interesting. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor is a $2 trillion company, so it needs to rise about 50% to gain entry to the $3 trillion club. That's no easy feat, but with major chip demand stemming from increased AI spending, I think it's possible.

Taiwan Semiconductor expects 2026 revenue to rise more than 30%. If it can grow another 30% in 2027, then it probably could reach a $3 trillion market cap. Wall Street analysts estimate 26% growth for 2027, but they have consistently underestimated the impact of the AI build-out. As a result, I think it could reach $3 trillion by the end of next year.

Broadcom

Broadcom is starting to make waves with its custom AI chips. Broadcom's chips are tailored to each client's workload, optimizing their performance to improve cost-effectiveness. This has made a huge impact on the companies that have active production with Broadcom, and there are several more AI hyperscalers whose custom AI chips will enter production this year and next.

This will lead to rapid growth for Broadcom, and Wall Street analysts on average anticipate a 62% gain in revenue this year and a 53% increase in 2027. Broadcom is currently at a $2 trillion market cap, so it needs to rise 50% to reach the $3 trillion mark. With growth like that expected during the next two years, I think Broadcom is well on its way to gaining access to the club.

Meta Platforms

Last is Meta Platforms, and it has the hardest road ahead. It sports a $1.4 trillion market cap, so it has to more than double to reach a $3 trillion market cap. However, I think that's possible because of it relative undervaluation. Meta trades for less than 13 times operating cash flow. Most of big tech trades for 20 times or higher. So, if the market realizes Meta's potential, it could get a large market cap increase just from reaching an average industry level.

Meta can trigger this by continuing to expand its advertising business as well as launching its long-rumored superintelligence model that might transform how everyone interacts with AI. It could also see a huge upswing in demand for its AI glasses, although it still needs to bring a viable product to market. Meta has the makings of a stock that could double by 2027, but a lot will have to go right to make it happen.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.