Prediction: These 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $7 Trillion by 2030

Nvidia and Microsoft are the most likely AI stocks to join the $7 trillion club.

Google parent Alphabet should also deliver exceptional growth over the next five years.

Despite headwinds, Apple has a clear path to a market cap of $7 trillion.

Imagine a stack of $1 bills that reached from the Earth's surface to the moon and almost all the way back to the Earth. That's how incredibly large $7 trillion is. No company on the planet has a market cap that big.

However, I think that will change in the not-too-distant future. In fact, I predict that at least four artificial intelligence (AI) stocks will be worth more than $7 trillion by 2030.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the easiest pick. The giant GPU maker is already the world's highest-valued company with a market cap of $4.5 trillion. To make it to $7 trillion within the next five years, Nvidia would only have to grow by a little over 9% annually.

While there are no guarantees in investing, I don't think that will be a problem. Over the last five years, Nvidia's market cap and share price have soared roughly 1,250%. To be sure, I don't expect the stock will deliver that kind of jaw-dropping performance through the rest of the decade. However, I feel good about Nvidia's chances of generating double-digit percentage annual growth.

Despite the remarkably robust adoption of AI in recent years, I suspect we're only at the beginning of the AI revolution. Advances in agentic AI and perhaps even artificial general intelligence (AGI) should provide a huge tailwind for Nvidia over the next few years.

Could Nvidia's edge in the AI chip market slip? Maybe, but I don't anticipate that happening. The company has a big competitive advantage already and continues to roll out new, more powerful GPUs every year. My hunch is that Nvidia will still be the king of the AI chip mountain in 2030 with a market cap in the ballpark of $10 trillion.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) also seems to be an almost shoo-in to join the $7 trillion club by the end of the decade. The software behemoth currently sports a market cap of $3.9 trillion. It needs a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of less than 13% to hit the target threshold.

Wall Street thinks Microsoft will make pretty good progress over the next 12 months. The consensus price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of roughly 18.5%. That's enough to propel Microsoft to a market cap of around $4.6 trillion.

How can the company grow enough to cover the rest of the gap? One obvious way is for its Microsoft Azure platform to continue attracting customers interested in harnessing the power of generative AI. Another is for the integration between Microsoft's productivity applications and OpenAI's GPT-5 to help the company capture additional market share.

I wouldn't rule out quantum computing as a potential growth driver, either. Microsoft is a leader in the field. Its topoconductor architecture could pave the way to pack a whopping 1 million or more qubits on a single chip.

3. Alphabet

Don't be surprised if Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't too far behind Nvidia and Microsoft in size by 2030. It might even vault past both of them.

Granted, Alphabet has a steeper climb. Its market currently hovers around $3 trillion. The company would need to grow by around 18.5% annually over the next five years to reach $7 trillion. However, it easily beat that mark over the past five years.

In several respects, the outlook for Alphabet is better now than it has been in recent years. Worries that generative AI would present an existential threat to Google Search were overblown. Concerns that antitrust regulators would crush the company seem to have largely evaporated, too.

Like Microsoft, Alphabet is a contender in quantum computing. Its Waymo unit is also a leader in the potentially huge robotaxi market.

4. Apple

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) luster has faded quite a bit. The iPhone maker is widely perceived as a laggard in generative AI. Its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset hasn't been a big commercial success. Apple's growth has slowed significantly as well.

Despite all of that, I still believe that Apple could be worth at least $7 trillion by 2030. The company's market cap currently stands at around $3.8 trillion. It doesn't have to grow much more quickly than Microsoft to become a member of the $7 trillion club.

I think Apple needs to do three things to make this happen. First, it must beef up its generative AI capabilities. A smart acquisition could do the trick. Second, the company must ignite another iPhone supercycle. A rumored folding version could help, along with more impressive AI functionality. Third, Apple needs to be a strong player in the smart-glasses market. I expect it will.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.