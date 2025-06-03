Prediction: These 3 Unstoppable Value Stocks Will Continue Crushing the S&P 500 Beyond 2025

Investors often gravitate to value stocks for their reliability and reasonable valuations.

Amid volatility in 2025, value stocks like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), and American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) are all outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). But buying a stock just because it is doing well in the short term is a great way to lose your shirt.

Here's why all three value stocks have what it takes to be excellent long-term investments and could be worth buying now.

Berkshire's competitive advantages are built to last

Daniel Foelber (Berkshire Hathaway): Berkshire Hathaway is up 10.4% year to date (YTD) at the time of this writing -- handily outperforming the S&P 500's slight YTD decline.

Warren Buffett grew Berkshire into a company with a market cap of over $1 trillion. And I think Greg Abel, who is set to become the new CEO of Berkshire at the end of 2025, can take Berkshire far beyond a $2 trillion market cap and outperform the S&P 500 in the process.

Berkshire has numerous advantages that position it to thrive over the long term. The company has a portfolio of top dividend-paying stocks like Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Bank of America, and Chevron. It also has a massive cash position that it can use to pounce on investment opportunities. But the most valuable jewels in Berkshire's crown are its controlled assets.

Berkshire has been shifting its focus away from public equities toward its controlled businesses by growing its insurance businesses, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, BNSF railroad, and its various manufacturing, services, and retail segments. Combined, the value of Berkshire's controlled companies is worth much more than its public equity portfolio.

The controlled companies generate operating earnings, which Berkshire can park in cash or Treasury Bills, use to buy public stock, or reinvest back into its controlled businesses. And because Berkshire doesn't pay a dividend and only buys its stock when it deems it a bargain, the company is left with plenty of extra cash to put to work in its top ideas.

Berkshire earns insurance investment income on its float, which is the sum of premiums collected that haven't been paid in claims. Buffett often refers to this investment income as "free money," since Berkshire earns a return on the float. The float has gradually grown, ballooning to $173 billion as of March 31. Even if Berkshire simply invested the float in a risk-free asset yielding something like 4%, that would still be around $7 billion a year in "free" money. The float is just one of many ways Berkshire is well-positioned to compound its operating earnings for years to come.

Add it all up, and Berkshire has plenty of levers to pull to generate value and reward patient investors.

This company is helping keep America safe

Lee Samaha (Allegion): This doors-and-locks security company's stock is up 8.6% in 2025, compared to a slight decline for the S&P 500. This move highlights the business' underlying attractiveness and potential for long-term growth. Allegion's long-term development has several key drivers, including the opportunity to grow sales via the convergence of electronic and mechanical security products, the growing importance of safety and security (notably in the institutional sector), and the opportunity to continue consolidating a highly fragmented industry.

The increasing use of web-enabled electronics and services in locks and doors creates substantially more value for building owners because it allows them to monitor and control who has access to which areas, provides valuable data on workflows, and improves convenience.

The need for such features will only increase as urbanization trends create greater population density in cities, a statistic often linked to increased crime. As for industry consolidation, its key rival, Sweden's Assa Abloy, is a serial acquirer, and Allegion itself expects mergers and acquisitions to contribute 3% of its total long-term growth rate of above 7%.

Management expects the revenue growth rate to drop to double-digit growth in earnings. Wall Street analysts expect $8.42 in earnings per share in 2026 with $675 million in free cash flow (FCF), putting Allegion on 16.7 times earnings and 18 times FCF -- excellent valuations for a company with double-digit earnings growth prospects.

Plug American Electric Power into your portfolio and watch the passive income surge

Scott Levine (American Electric Power): While the S&P 500 has struggled to stay in positive territory, utility stock American Electric Power has charged considerably higher since the start of the year. As of this writing, shares have climbed more than 11% while the S&P 500 is down 1.3%. Despite its climb, the stock still sports an inexpensive valuation, appealing to those looking for a bargain. Besides value investors, those seeking passive income will also find their interests amped up with the prospect of owning the stock and its 3.7% forward-yielding dividend.

From its 4% year-to-date rise in February to the 17% year-to-date plunge in April, the S&P 500 has been on a roller coaster. During this turmoil, investors have sought the safety of rock-solid investments that represent minimal risk -- stocks like American Electric Power.

Because the company primarily operates as a regulated utility, it doesn't enjoy the freedom of raising rates when it wants. However, it guarantees certain rates of return. This low-risk business model may not spark joy in growth investors, but for those seeking conservative investments, it works just fine. Moreover, it lends credibility to management's target of providing an annual 10% to 12% total shareholder return, based on earnings-per-share growth of 6% to 8% and a dividend that yields about 4%.

With a lack of clarity regarding President Donald Trump's trade policy and geopolitical tensions continuing to run high, market volatility seems likely to continue to rattle the market's nerves for the foreseeable future, leading investors to the safety of utility stocks like American Electric Power.

With its stock trading at 8.8 times operating cash flow -- a discount to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 9.2 -- now looks like a good time to click the buy button on American Electric Power.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

