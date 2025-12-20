Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $2 Trillion by 2026

Key Points

Tesla is operating in a difficult environment.

Taiwan Semiconductor and Broadcom are providing computing units for the AI build-out.

Meta Platforms' stock was slammed due to spending plans.

There are currently five stocks that have a valuation of $2 trillion or more. Outside of these five, only a handful of others are in a position to be worth $2 trillion or more in 2026: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).

The next largest company is Berkshire Hathaway, which has a market cap of about $1 trillion. For that stock to double would be a huge feat, especially without Warren Buffett at the helm, so let's put it aside.

Now we're left with Meta, Tesla, Broadcom, and TSMC. Which of these will make it to $2 trillion by the end of 2026?

All will beat the market if they reach $2 trillion by 2026

The largest is Meta Platforms, sitting at a $1.66 trillion valuation. The smallest is Taiwan Semiconductor at $1.49 billion. That places all four of these stocks in relatively close proximity to each other, which means the required return is fairly similar. Meta would need to rise 21% while Taiwan Semiconductor must rise 34%. Both of these potential performance figures would indicate a market-beating stock, so if any of these companies can breach the $2 trillion threshold, they will likely be great to own.

The $2 trillion threshold is also uncharted territory for this group. Both Meta and Broadcom have come close, but neither has crossed into the $2 trillion zone.

I think three will make it, while one will be left out

If you sort the companies by growth rates, it's clear that there's one outlier: Tesla.

It's no secret that Tesla is struggling in the current environment, due to electric vehicle (EV) credits ending from the U.S. government. Meanwhile, the other three are posting incredible growth rates that don't look to be slowing down anytime soon in 2026.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a key provider of chips in the artificial intelligence supply chain. Without its production capabilities, none of the AI computing power we know now would be possible. Demand for AI chips isn't slowing down, and Taiwan Semiconductor is expected to continue growing at a rapid 21% pace in 2026, according to Wall Street analysts. However, these analysts have consistently underestimated Taiwan Semiconductor's growth over the past few years, so don't be surprised if TSMC outperforms these expectations. Couple that with the second-cheapest valuation in this group, and Taiwan Semiconductor should reach the $2 trillion mark in 2026.

Meta Platforms nearly entered the $2 trillion club, but pulled back following a poorly received third-quarter earnings report. While the business's performance was incredible, investors didn't like Meta's massive spending plans. There is growing concern that Meta is overextending itself, which is why investors have started selling off the stock. However, I think Meta is just the first company to max out its cash flows being devoted to AI computing capacity, and it won't be the last. The market will come back around to Meta's stock in 2026 and will send it back to levels allowing it to reach the $2 trillion point.

Last is Broadcom, which also sold off due to 2026 guidance. Wall Street wanted greater visibility into faster AI growth, and Broadcom told investors they needed to be patient. Still, Broadcom informed investors that its Q4 AI revenue was $6.5 billion, up 74% year over year, and that it projects Q1's growth to be north of 100%. Broadcom is a much larger business than just AI, and the business isn't nearly as successful in those endeavors. Still, I think sustained growth from its custom AI computing units will drive Broadcom's stock higher in 2026, allowing it to reach the $2 trillion threshold.

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

