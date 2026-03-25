Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be the Best Performers Over the Next 3 Years

Key Points

Nvidia sees huge growth from its new computing systems.

Broadcom is bullish on its custom AI chip segment.

Nebius is growing at an unbelievable pace.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Pinpointing the best-performing stocks over three years is no easy task. If you rewind the clock to March 2023, the world looks far different now than it did then. If you repeat this exercise another three years, back to 2020, the amount of change the world can go through in just three years is nothing short of incredible. That's what makes predicting what will happen by March 2029 so hard, but that's exactly what we need to do as investors.

Investors must identify multi-year trends and find the best stocks to invest in them, and what is a bigger trend than generative artificial intelligence (AI)? This technology can reshape what the world will look like over the next three years, and it has already done so over the past three. If this technology continues to drive huge change, then I think these three stocks are no-brainer investments that will make their shareholders a ton of money.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the best-performing stocks over the past three years. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) were the primary computing units deployed to handle the massive number of AI workloads that are online. However, we haven't even scratched the surface of the computing power necessary to handle an AI-first world. According to research done by The Motley Fool, less than 20% of businesses are actually using AI. That's a huge runway of growth, and Nvidia is already telling investors what they can expect.

CEO Jensen Huang informed investors that lifetime sales for Rubin and Blackwell GPUs will reach $1 trillion by the end of 2027. Considering that Blackwell GPUs weren't delivered until late 2024, and revenue in 2025 was $216 billion -- and Wall Street expects another $370 billion this year -- that means that 2027 will be another monster year of growth.

But that's just the beginning. Nvidia believes that global data center capital expenditures will rise to $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030, making this runway stretch out beyond the three-year growth period we're looking at. I think this indicates how far Nvidia could still grow, giving me confidence that it will be a top performer again over the next three years.

2. Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is another company I'm bullish on. It's competing with Nvidia in the AI computing unit world, but it's taking a different approach. Nvidia makes GPUs, which can perform a wide variety of tasks and handle nearly any workload that is thrown at them. Broadcom is making highly specialized custom AI chips specifically for AI hyperscaler clients.

While these computing units lack flexibility, they can deliver higher performance at a lower price point. This makes them ideal for companies looking to increase their computing capacity in situations where the workload is mostly the same, such as inference.

Broadcom expects huge growth from this division, and CEO Hock Tan told investors to expect $100 billion in sales by 2027. For reference, the division that these chips are in generated $8.4 billion in sales during Q1 of fiscal year (FY) 2026 (ending Feb. 1). That division has several other products, so the growth Broadcom expects over the next few years is massive.

I think this is enough to consider it among the best stocks to buy and hold for the next three years.

3. Nebius

Shifting to a smaller company, Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is one of the biggest names in AI cloud computing. Nebius has partnered with Nvidia to gain access to cutting-edge technology first. Nebius then places it into one of its data centers, ready worldwide for hyperscalers to be able to rent out. It already has partnerships with several hyperscalers, and more clients are coming online each day as the race is on to gain access to as many computing resources as possible.

Nebius expects incredible growth this year. In 2025, its annual recurring revenue was $1.25 billion. For 2026, they estimate this figure to come in at around $7 billion to $9 billion. We'll see what this number rises to in the years following 2026, but with how large AI computing demand is expected to be, I believe it will be quite incredible. This makes Nebius one of the best stocks to buy now, and I think it has the ability to deliver the highest rate of returns of these three stocks due to its smaller size.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.